Heartwarming Moment: Rajdhani Express Waits For Elephant Herd To Cross Tracks In Hojai; Take A Look!

Rajdhani Express Waits For Elephant Herd To Cross Tracks In Hojai | PTI

Elephants have been killed during railway train accidents several times, which triggers the thought of safety of wildlife animals. Amid circulating this news, on Wednesday, a Rajdhani Express was stopped in Assam Hojai district to permit a herd of wild elephants to cross railway tracks safely. Prompt coordination between Assam Forest Department personnel, the loco-pilot and the Lumding Railway Control Room ensured the elephants crossed safely before the train resumed its journey. Keep on reading to know more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajdhani Express halts for elephants

In the early morning of Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the forest personnel observed the herd of elephants attempting to cross the tracks as the Rajdhani Express approached. According to reports, there were approximately 6000 wild elephants crossing the railway track.

According to reports, forest department personnel spotted a herd of elephants near the railway track in the Hawaipur area near Lanka in Hojai district, attempting to cross the tracks just as the Down Rajdhani Express was about to pass. The alertness and prompt action of the forest department personnel, the loco-pilot, and the Lumding Railway Control Room allowed the herd of elephants to safely cross the tracks, and the train resumed its journey.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Assam minister shares video

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Barua shared a video on his social media handle on X and wrote, "An unexpected halt on the tracks, but only for our adorable giants to pass by. This morning, the Down Rajdhani Express was stopped at Km 167/8 as an elephant herd crossed the tracks at Hawaipur under Lanka Range, Nagaon South Division, Hojai?"

Minister highlights forest efforts

Minister Malla Barua emphasised the ongoing efforts of forest personnel, saying, “Every day, our dedicated forest personnel remain watchful, quietly ensuring the safety of our wildlife. These may be silent stories, but each safe crossing is a story worth telling.”