Supreme Court Directs Centre To File Affidavit On NEET-UG Reforms Within 3 Weeks; Centre Says ‘Foolproof System’ In Place

Supreme Court of India |

NEET-UG 2026 Exam: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file an affidavit within three weeks detailing the steps taken to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee for strengthening the NEET-UG examination system. The court was hearing petitions seeking structural reforms in the examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Supreme Court has directed the central government to file an affidavit within three weeks detailing the steps taken to make the NEET-UG 2026 examination foolproof. The court was hearing multiple petitions related to the exam leak. The next hearing will take place after three… pic.twitter.com/ud18EHNE38 — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026

The official order stated, as per the live law report, "We direct the secretary to file an affidavit indicating and detailing the steps that have been taken to implement the suggestions made by the Radhakrishnan committee as reflected and nuanced by the Nandan Nilekani committee. Affidavit with the indicative timelines to be filed within 3 weeks."

The order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the center explained the security measures currently followed by the NTA to prevent question paper leaks and other forms of malpractice.

Order: we direct the secretary to file an affidavit indicating and detailed the steps that have been taken to implement the suggestions made by the Radhakrishnan committee as reflected and nuanced by the Nandan Nilekani committtee. Affidavit with the indicative timelines to be… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 19, 2026

NEET-UG 2026 Exam Security Measures Explained In Supreme Court

During the hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the current NEET system is “foolproof” and “difficult to breach,” though human intervention can sometimes lead to errors.

The Centre said “several moderators” are involved in preparing the question bank and “they are not aware which will be part of question paper.” Another group selects questions and prepares four question papers, following which the NTA Director General selects two papers.

The selected papers are sent in sealed covers to two identified printing presses equipped with CCTV and security arrangements. The papers are then jumbled and packed into separate packets, with each packet containing 24 differently jumbled question papers for the 24 students assigned to a classroom.

Mehta: after that another set of moderators select 100 each and prepare four question papers. So they are also not aware which question paper will ultimately go and become the question paper for the students. Out of the four question papers the Director General NTA selectd two… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 19, 2026

The packets are placed in specially secured cardboard packaging carrying watermark numbers, city codes, centre codes and packet numbers. They are then kept inside iron boxes fitted with one-time-use locks.

The boxes are transported in GPS-equipped vehicles. The Centre told the court: “Vehicle carrying NEET question papers has GPS, even small movement is recorded.”

The movement and storage of the boxes in strong rooms are videographed, with officials including the bank manager, NTA representative and city coordinator signing the records.

On the morning of the examination, the boxes are opened under videography and “in the presence of two students.” The footage is preserved for future reference before the packets are handed over to classroom coordinators for distribution.

Mehta: you cannot open it and paste it again. It has to be broken.



J Narasimha: all this was already under the perview of the Radhakrishnan committee. We have gone through these systems which are being developed over a period of time. After another new person comes new methods… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 19, 2026

SC Says Security Measures Need To Be Institutionalised

Justice J Narasimha, however, pointed out that many of these security measures had already been examined by the Radhakrishnan Committee. The court emphasised that the focus should not only be on creating individual security measures but also on institutionalising the entire examination system.

The bench raised questions about the structure of the NTA, including the number of officers and staff, office infrastructure, security arrangements and the expertise required to operate the system effectively.

Justice Narasimha also stressed the importance of developing institutional expertise, citing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as an example. “Take the UPSC, for example. Over time, it has conducted examination after examination and accumulated institutional memory and expertise. The body entrusted with conducting examinations must ensure that it continuously upgrades itself and becomes a vibrant institution,” Justice Narasimha said.

J Narasimha: you have to train in prepare the personal for times to come not just for one examination. Candidates friendly arrangements grievance mechanism strengthening physical and intellectual capacity. This is the most important. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 19, 2026

SC Raises Concern Over NTA's Institutionalisation

The Supreme Court said it was concerned about the institutionalisation of the NTA, including the infrastructure, manpower and technological capabilities required for conducting examinations securely. The bench questioned the Centre about whether the NTA has the necessary dedicated manpower and infrastructure, including separate teams for cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Mehta said the NTA were hiring personnel and that advertisements had been issued for positions including technology officer, chief finance officer and general manager. He also said the progress made in implementing the recommendations would be placed before the court.

Counsel: Radhakrishnan committee pointed out about transition to computer based model. It was done in 2024. Yet the affidapet mentions that CBT is under constituation. Committee a specific reference that the physical mode is one of the weakest links in the supply chain because it… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 19, 2026

CBT Format For NEET-UG Under Consideration

During the hearing, counsel pointed out that the Radhakrishnan Committee had recommended transitioning to a computer-based testing (CBT) model, but the centre's affidavit states that CBT is still under consideration.

The counsel also submitted that the committee had identified the physical mode of examination as one of the weakest links in the examination supply chain.

Mehta said the centre was considering which model would be more foolproof: a human-led system or a purely digital examination. Justice Narasimha said the committee should examine the issue and inform the court.

The matter will be taken up again after the Centre files its affidavit.