Realme P4s 5G To Launch In India On August 26: What to Expect

Realme will launch the P4s 5G in India on August 26, the company announced, positioning the device as the latest addition to its P Series lineup. The smartphone will be available via realme.com and Flipkart, though pricing and full specifications are yet to be disclosed.

Realme P4s 5G: India launch time

The company has announced that the Realme P4s 5G will launch in India on August 26. The launch event will begin at 12pm IST. The company has confirmed that the phone will be sold only on e-commerce sites like Flipkart and the company website.

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Realme P4s 5G specifications

A few specifications have been confirmed by the company already. The Realme P4s 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset paired with a HyperVision+ AI Chip, which the company describes as a dedicated gaming chip. Realme has pitched this dual-chip architecture as the device's central performance proposition, positioning it as a leading option in its price segment, though this claim is yet to be independently verified.

The device will feature a Samsung-made display using M14 light-emitting material, with a resolution of 1,272x2,772 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. Realme has stated the display supports peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits, along with HDR10+ certification and Netflix HDR support. The company has also claimed 26 percent improved luminous efficiency and 50 percent extended screen lifespan compared to its previous panels, alongside near-lossless 2K video playback.

The Realme P4s 5G will pack an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Realme has said the battery is designed to deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge, a claim that will need to be tested under real-world conditions once the device is reviewed.

On imaging, the smartphone will come with a 50-megapixel AI camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device will also carry IP69, IP68 and IP66 ratings, indicating protection against water and dust exposure across multiple testing standards.

Pricing, storage variants, colour options and additional specifications are expected to be revealed at the launch event.