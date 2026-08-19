Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft Till September 24 Amid Tense Bilateral Relations

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Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until September 24, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The restriction applies to Indian-registered aircraft as well as planes operated or leased by Indian airlines and operators. Military flights are also covered by the ban.

The latest extension comes shortly before the existing restriction was due to expire on August 23. According to the NOTAM, the renewed restrictions will begin at 10:15 am on August 23 and remain effective until 4:59 am on September 24.

Airspace Restrictions Cover Karachi, Lahore Regions

The restriction applies across Pakistan’s two flight information regions (FIRs), Karachi and Lahore. Pakistan’s airspace is divided into these two regions for managing and coordinating aircraft movements, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority document.

The ban has been repeatedly extended since it was first imposed, adding to operational challenges for airlines using routes between India and other destinations.

Restrictions on airspace access can force airlines to take longer alternative routes, increasing fuel consumption, operating costs and journey times. The prolonged measures have therefore created financial pressure for carriers while also extending travel times for passengers.

India Maintains Reciprocal Ban on Pakistani Aircraft

India and Pakistan introduced reciprocal restrictions on each other’s airlines following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

Pakistan subsequently barred Indian aircraft from using its airspace, while India imposed similar restrictions on Pakistani-registered aircraft, airlines and military flights.

India continues to maintain its restrictions as part of measures taken against Pakistan following the attack.

The repeated extensions highlight the continuing impact of strained bilateral relations on civil aviation. With neither side having lifted its respective restrictions, airlines operating in the region continue to face longer routes and increased operational costs.

The latest Pakistani extension means the restriction on Indian aircraft will remain in place for at least another month, unless Islamabad decides to modify or withdraw the measure before its September 24 expiry.