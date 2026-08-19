'Jaane Dijiye!': Govinda's Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Gets Angry, Shouts At Paps While Leaving Mumbai Family Court With Sunita Ahuja – VIDEO

Govinda's Son Yashvardhan Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja was seen getting visibly angry at paparazzi while leaving a Family Court in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday, August 19. Their appearance at the court immediately sparked speculation online, with some social media users wondering whether Sunita had taken legal steps towards divorce.

Govinda's Son Yashvardhan Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court

As photographers surrounded them, Yashvardhan appeared protective of his mother and asked the paparazzi to give them some space. He was then heard shouting, "Jaane dijiye," as they continued following them towards their car.

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The tense moment was captured on camera and has since attracted attention online, with many viewers focusing on Yashvardhan's reaction as he attempted to shield his mother from the paparazzi.

'Birthday Manane Aaye...': Sunita Ahuja Tells Paps

Before getting into the car, Sunita was repeatedly asked by the paparazzi why she had visited the court. She responded sarcastically, Birthday manane aaye hai," seemingly refusing to provide a serious explanation for her presence there.

No Official Confirmation

While their recent public remarks and the court appearance have fuelled rumours of trouble in their marriage, neither Govinda nor Sunita has officially confirmed that they are heading for divorce.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy

Govinda and Sunita have been at the centre of speculation for the past few days following a series of developments surrounding their relationship. The controversy began after the 62-year-old actor was spotted with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar, with whom he is reportedly shooting for a film.

Following several sightings of Govinda and Komal together, Sunita made a sharp remark about the newcomer while speaking to paparazzi, referring to Komal as Govinda’s “sugar daddy.” The comment quickly became a talking point, after which Govinda appeared to hit back at Sunita and warned her to stay within her limits.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 but kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1989. Later, in 1997, the couple welcomed their second child, Yashvardhan Ahuja.