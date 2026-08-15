'Apni Hadd Mein Rahiye': Govinda LASHES OUT At Wife Sunita Ahuja For Calling Him Komal Rani's 'Sugar Daddy' – WATCH

Govinda Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja | Photo Via Instagram

Govinda has finally reacted to his wife Sunita Ahuja's remarks about him and his rumoured girlfriend, newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, after the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Sunita was heard speaking to the paparazzi and saying that Govinda should be ashamed, as Komal is around the same age as their daughter. She also questioned his standards and added, "Agar tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno..."

Govinda Slams Wife Sunita Ahuja

Now, Govinda has responded to her latest remarks, urging her not to use abusive language against him and warning her to stay within her limits.

'Bahut Maa-Behen Ki Gaaliyan Dene Dagi Jain'

The 62-year old actor was heard saying, "Sunita ji, aap bahut maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hain... Ishwar ne aapko banaya hai ki log aap se prerit ho rahe hain, toh ab aapka aaina dekhenge. Youngsters aapse umeed karte hain. Jis tarah se aap vyavhaar karengi, they will follow it. Phir aapke hi saath log maa-behen ki gaali dena shuru kar denge. Don’t do this! Sasta kar diya hai yeh maa-behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahi hai."

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'Umar Ka Yeh Jo Aapne Silsila Chalaya Hai...'

Addressing Sunita's comments about his age and his appearances with younger actresses, Govinda further said, "Umar ka yeh jo aapne silsila chalaya hai, main aapki jaankari ke liye phir yaad dila doon, desh ke sabhi bade kalakaaron ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya hai jo youngsters rahe hain."

'Apni Hadd Mein Rahiye'

He added that Sunita’s repeated comments about his age and appearance were damaging his reputation, despite the fame, respect and wealth he had earned. He reminded her that these were blessings from God and said, “Aap thoda sa... apni hadd mein rahiye.”

Govinda also shared that he has supported Sunita over the years, including by making appearances on shows such as Lock Upp and Maa Hai Na. He revealed that Sunita had even convinced him to appear on one of the shows through their daughter, Tina Ahuja.

Govinda's remarks come amid renewed speculation about his relationship with Komal, following their recent public appearance together.

While their appearance has sparked discussions online, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.