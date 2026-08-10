'Mithai Ki Dukaan Mein Rehkar…': Govinda Seemingly Accepts Wife Sunita Ahuja's 'Many Affairs' Claim About Him

Govinda Reacts To Wife Sunita's Infidelity Claims With Cryptic Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Govinda has seemingly responded to his wife Sunita Ahuja’s past claims about infidelity in their marriage, making a cryptic remark. The actor’s comments have drawn attention amid Sunita’s repeated discussions about their relationship and her allegations that Govinda had several affairs during their marriage.

Govinda Reacts To Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Claims

Speaking to ANI, Govinda reflected on his own innocence and suggested that marriage does not necessarily prevent people from being unfaithful. "I was so innocent till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so innocent," he said.

The actor then made his much-discussed 'mithai ki dukaan' analogy: "Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai [If you stay within a sweet shop, but remain hungry, then it's very sad]."

His comments have since sparked speculation about whether he was indirectly acknowledging Sunita’s claims about his past relationships.

Govinda On Sunita Ahuja’s Public Statements

Govinda also shared that Sunita has been attracting attention since she began speaking about their personal life.

He said that there are many things that remain unexpressed, things that can never be put into words. He added that if he were to offer just a glimpse of these matters from the outside, there would be no need to cast aspersions to create distance, as people often view that as an escape.

Govinda further questioned whether it was necessary to bad-mouth one’s own family to achieve success, adding that Sunita does it tactfully. He said she often offers a few words of praise before voicing a criticism, adding that he sees more love in that.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 but kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1989. Later, in 1997, the couple welcomed their second child, Yashvardhan Ahuja.