'It Is Disturbing': Tina Ahuja Reveals If Rumours About Parents Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Affect Her | FPJ Exclusive

Tina Ahuja On Rumours About Parents Govinda & Sunita Ahuja | Instagram

For the past couple of years, we have been reading multiple rumours about actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Some reports claimed they are heading for a divorce, while others claimed that the actor is having an affair. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Tina Ahuja and spoke to her about her career and the rumours revolving around her parents.

You look gorgeous, and you have a great screen presence. But why have we not seen you on the big screen more?

I will tell you why. Casting directors and filmmakers need to understand that I am open to look tests, and I'm open to giving auditions. I think a lot of people had stories in their head that she is a star kid, so she will never give a look test. They pre-assumed things. I was always open to giving look tests and auditions. If I get something good, then why won't I do it? I would love to be a part of a nice OTT fiction show. A nice movie. They had so many pre-assumptions. People think that she's the daughter of such a big star; why would she come and do an audition? Why would she come and do a look test? But why wouldn't I do it? Even in Hollywood, superstars are going and doing look tests.

There are so many rumours that come out about the family. Whenever you open social media, maybe you read something about Sunita ma'am and Govinda sir. Does that affect you?

I've been seeing this since my childhood. There were stories. Every decade, they have a new story. Earlier, it used to be magazines. Then it came to the internet, and now it's come to Instagram and the YouTube world. See, I'm human. Obviously, you get kind of troubled when there's no truth to it, and when it just feels very exaggerated and dragged. Clickbait is taken from somewhere, and another story is created. I'm not some saint who will never get affected. It is disturbing, yes. But then you have to learn to have a thicker skin in this industry or any industry in life. When you know the truth and when you know the foundation, then it's better not to react or let it affect you or your health.

Tina is currently seen in the show Maa Hai Na along with her mother, Sunita. The show started streaming on Zee5 on Friday.