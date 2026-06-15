'Maybe As Theme Is The Same, But...': Tina Ahuja On Maa Hai Na Being Compared To Laughter Chefs | FPJ Exclusive

Tina Ahuja Talks About Maa Hai Na | Instagram

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, and daughter, Tina Ahuja, have participated in the show Maa Hai Na, which started streaming on Zee5 on June 12, 2026. The Free Press Journal interacted with Tina and spoke to her about the show, comparison with Laughter Chefs, plans of doing reality shows, and more...

How excited are you for Maa Hai Na?

More than excited, I can say I'm looking forward to it. It's my first-ever project with my mom, and my first-ever project as a celebrity guest for this kind of show.

The show revolves around cooking. So, are you a good cook or a bad cook?

I am horrible at cooking. I mean, I used to think I'm horrible, but I somehow managed it. I don't even fear cooking to begin with. I think this is the only reason why the producers wanted me to be a part of the show. But somehow I kind of managed it with a little bit of mom's help.

When a star kid does a show like this, people say that the makers are biased towards him or her. So, were you hesitant before taking up Maa Hai Na?

No, I wasn't. Actually, I've been getting offers for reality shows for many years now, and I was never too much in favour of getting into it. But it was only because of my mother. She really wanted me to be a part of this show. So, I only did it because of mom, and I had never worked with her. I was like, this will be a good platform for me to kind of have a different bond with her. I was just there to have fun. I'm too confident about myself and mom.

You said that reality shows were offered to you earlier, and now, of course, you have done Maa Hai Na. So, are you open to doing other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi or maybe Bigg Boss?

No! And let me tell you that even in Maa Hai Na, I only have a cameo. I am not there for the whole show. I would have loved to be a part of the whole show. But I'm there for a few episodes only. With the other shows, due respect to them, I can't do it because I have other priorities in life now. I have my restaurant chains as well. I've had accidents a few years back, and also, as a child, I had accidents. So, I can't do it. I can't take a chance with my health. If something comfortable comes to me, a nice OTT show, a nice boutique show, like Maa Hai Na, then I might do it.

Maa Hai Na is being compared to Laughter Chefs. So, what do you have to say about this comparison?

I have to say nothing about it (laughs). Maybe, as the theme is the same for both of them, that's why it might seem like that. But here, it's about a mother and a child.