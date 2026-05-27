'Khana Bana Bana Ke To Pati Pataya': Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Learnt Cooking At 15 To Impress Govinda At Maa Hai Na Event- Watch

Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Learnt Cooking At 15 To Impress Govinda- Watch |

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, is one of the contestants on Maa Hai Na, hosted by Shilpa Shetty. Tina is accompanied on the show by her mother, Sunita Ahuja. Talking about whether she enjoys cooking, Sunita said, "Khana bana bana ke to pati pataya hai na." She further revealed that she has been cooking since the age of 15.

Speaking about her culinary skills, Sunita also shared whether her daughter enjoys cooking on the sets of Maa Hai Na. She added, "Jab waqt aata hai na sab seekh lete hain." Sunita stated that it is not good to pressure children and that they should be allowed to enjoy their lives freely.

Once again talking about her married life, Sunita said, "Maine to jaldi shaadi kar liya tha." She further added, "Mere pati ko khane ka shaukh tha." Sunita revealed that she learnt cooking at the age of 15 to impress her husband.

What also went viral was Sunita seemingly addressing her husband Govinda as "bakri." During a Maa Hai Na event, Sunita was asked about the meaning of the word "GOAT." Reacting to it, she asked, "Bakri?" Someone from the audience then told her that her husband Govinda is a GOAT, not a bakri. Responding to it, Sunita joked, "My husband? He’s not a bakri! He’s a..." She then burst into laughter and added, "Shilpa samajh gayi."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have one of Bollywood’s longest-lasting marriages. The couple reportedly met through family connections during their teenage years and soon fell in love. Govinda was around 21, while Sunita was just 15 when they started dating. After being in a relationship for a few years, the duo secretly got married in March 1987, before Govinda became a major Bollywood star. The actor had initially kept his marriage hidden due to career concerns and his rising female fan following. Over the years, Govinda and Sunita have often spoken openly about their relationship, family life, and occasional disagreements, becoming one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about couples.

Maa Hai Na is set to premiere on June 12, 2026, and will stream exclusively on ZEE5. While the exact episode release time has not been officially announced yet, ZEE5 originals usually drop around 12 AM IST on the platform.