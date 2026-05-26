'Mumma Mittal & Me On TV': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Ready To 'Break The Internet Again' With Shilpa Shetty's Maa Hai Na

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Ready To 'Break The Internet Again' With Shilpa Shetty's Maa Hai Na |

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal is all set to come on the television screen all over again. Tanya uploaded a selfie video of hers on Instagram story saying that she and her mother is coming on Television. Tanya then warned her fans about "breaking the internet" all over again after Bigg Boss.

Tanya took to her Instagram story to upload a video, probably from flight. She wrote, "I am coming! Mumma Mittal & Me on TV. What a Day!" Uploading the another picture from the window of her flight, Tanya wrote, "Coming to break the internet again."

Tanya Mittal |

Tanya will be a contestant in Shilpa Shetty Kundra hosted show Maa Hai Na. The show will feature 6 celebrities alongside their mothers and one of the contestants is Tanya and her mother. Tanya's mother has been one of the most talked about person in the Bigg Boss house as she often used to mention her name. And, for the first time, everyone will be meeting Tanya and her mother and will know more about their bond.

"Kitchen mein aa rahi hai entertainment ki nayi recipe with Shilpa Shetty ka khas andaaz, Gaurav Kapoor ka roast, aur Ali–Chandan ka full-on tadka," the makers have already dropped the first announcement teaser, while the official trailer is expected to release in the coming days ahead of its June 2026 premiere on ZEE5. However, the platform has not yet confirmed the exact release date of the show.

The contestant lineup of features a mix of television stars, influencers, and celebrity family duos. The show will see participating with her son Kshitij Dholakia, while joins daughter Tina Ahuja. Social media personality Tanya Mittal will be seen with her mother Sunita Mittal, and Splitsvilla fame Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar is reportedly participating with his mother Munesh Tanwar. The show also features food influencer Shahida Ansari with her nephew Afghan Ansari and content creator Bhagyashree Sharma with her mother Rinju Sharma. Adding to the entertainment quotient, comedians , , and are also part of the show.