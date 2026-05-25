'Tanya Mittal Ka PR Has Been Chasing My...': Influencer Prince Chaudhary Accuses Bigg Boss 19 Fame Of Not Returning Home-Grown Brand's Outfit- VIDEO

Influencer Prince Chaudhary Accuses Bigg Boss 19 Fame Of Not Returning Home-Grown Brand's Outfit- VIDEO |

An influencer named Prince Chaudhary, who owns a home-grown brand called Nayaab By Prince, has levelled serious allegations against Tanya Mittal. Prince uploaded a video accusing Tanya and her team of allegedly not returning a dress from his label. Explaining why he decided to speak publicly, Prince said, "Recently something has happened that I didn't want to talk about it publicly but 4 mahine ho gaye hain and I'm left with no other option."

Prince further explained that he had personally reached out to Tanya on WhatsApp for a collaboration with his brand, Nayaab By Prince. According to him, Tanya responded positively and told him that she usually does not refuse when someone personally contacts her. She then reportedly shared her stylist’s number with him. Prince claimed that the stylist shortlisted three outfits from his collection.

He then sent one of the selected outfits to Tanya in Noida and informed the team that he would require the dress back within a month. However, after the given time passed, Prince claimed he started following up regarding the outfit. Recalling the situation, he said, "That's when the entire thing changed."

According to Prince, Tanya’s stylist later informed him that the outfit would be reworn by Tanya during a temple visit. He further alleged that after some time, the replies stopped completely. Prince then claimed that the stylist shared another team member’s contact and asked him to coordinate further with that person.

Prince alleged that although Tanya’s team assured him multiple times that the outfit would be returned, he still has not received it. Expressing his disappointment, he said, "4 mahine ho chuke hain, even today there is no outfit I have received." Questioning Tanya publicly, Prince added, "Is this the way how you support a home-grown brand?" He also explained that every single piece is important to small independent labels like his.

After sharing the video, Prince claimed that he started receiving backlash online, with some social media users accusing him of being a “clout chaser” and “fame digger.” He further alleged that there were attempts to hack his Instagram account. Addressing the criticism, Prince said, "Tanya ka PR has been chasing my comment section like anything at all. I want to say that I am not afraid at all."

As of now, neither Tanya Mittal nor her team has officially responded to the allegations or addressed the controversy publicly.