Maa Hai Na OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shilpa Shetty's Show

Maa Hai Na |

Maa Hai Na is an upcoming reality show that introduces popular television personalities cooking with their mothers. Shilpa Shetty Kundra hosts the show, which is a non-fiction original that focuses on family relationships in a cooking competition, featuring younger participants paired with their mothers to take on various challenges. Spread across ten episodes, the show stars Gen Z celebrities, including Manisha Rani and Urvashi Dholakia, among others. Keep on reading to know more about the show, release date, and streaming details.

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Maa Hai Na: OTT streaming details

Mai Hai Na is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from June 12, 2026. The series centres around the themes of generational clashes, family bonding, and cultural traditions. It features Gen Z celebrities and their mothers tackling culinary challenges together, which highlights how traditional maternal wisdom meets modern, fast-paced lifestyles.

What is Maa Hai Na all about?

Maa Hai Na is an entertaining cooking comedy and reality show featuring well-known young celebrities collaborating with their moms. Led by Shilpa Shetty, they encounter humorous kitchen tasks, resulting in plenty of family drama, laughter, and touching experiences. The trailer shows that the story revolves around the recipes, as contestants cook alongside their mothers, symbolising the bond and comfort they share.

Cast and characters of Maa Hai Na

The shoe features Gen Z celebrities, including Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Sunita Ahuja with daughter Tina Ahuja, Kshitiji Dholakia, Bhagyashre E Sharma with mother Rinju Sharma, Tanya Mittal, Sunita Mittal, Gullu with mother Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with nephew Afghan, and Manisha Rani with her father Manoj Kumar, among others.

Mai Hai Naa FAQs:

When and where to watch Maa Hai Naa?

The show is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from June 12, 2026.

Who is hosting Maa Hai Naa shw?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is hosting the show.

How many episodes will the show have?

There will be total of ten episodes.