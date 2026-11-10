FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Mumbai Police Issues Security Advisory For Bollywood Stars; Sonia Gandhi Reveals Cancer Battle In Memoir'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Mumbai Police Issues Security Advisory For Bollywood Actors After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Advises Stars To Avoid Crowded Places

Mumbai Police has issued a security advisory to prominent Bollywood actors following the firing incident at Tiger Shroff's residence and alleged reconnaissance of celebrity homes. Actors have been advised to avoid crowded places, public gatherings and mingling with fans. (Read more...)

2. Pakistani Forces Face Multiple Drone And IED Attacks Across Balochistan's Mastung And Kalat, Casualties And Heavy Damage Reported | Video

Pakistani forces reportedly faced drone and IED attacks in Balochistan's Mastung and Kalat districts, causing casualties and damage. Armed fighters also seized two vehicles in Chagai, amid escalating drone warfare by Baloch armed groups. (Read more...)

3. 'I Felt Shaken...': Sonia Gandhi Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis In Memoir, Recalls Hospital Visit With Daughter Priyanka

Sonia Gandhi has opened up about her breast cancer battle in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, released on November 10. She recalled feeling anxious before a hospital procedure with daughter Priyanka and explained her decision to keep the diagnosis private. Diagnosed in 2010, she underwent surgery in Milan under specialist Dr Umberto Veronesi. (Read more...)

4. 'Why Visit Hill Stations?' Matunga Covered In Thick Smog After Diwali Firecrackers | VIDEO

A viral video shows vehicles struggling to navigate through the smog in Matunga. The footage has prompted concerns over air pollution and visibility. The video emerged even as over 140 firecracker-related incidents were reported across the city. (Read more...)

5. 'Koi Jo Marzi Bole, Main Aa Raha Hoon 101%': Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours

Diljit Dosanjh dismissed rumours of his Indore concert being cancelled over security concerns. During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, the singer confirmed that he would perform in the city on November 15 and assured fans with his trademark humour. His concert has also drawn attention after authorities reportedly asked organisers to prevent songs glorifying drugs, intoxicants and weapons. (Read more...)

6. SEBI Plans Uniform Pre-Open Trading Rules For NSE, BSE To Ensure Fair Order Priority

SEBI is considering uniform pre-open order processing rules across NSE, BSE and MSE to improve transparency and prevent manipulation. Exchanges would verify margins before displaying orders while retaining their original receipt timestamps. The proposal aims to ensure fair order priority, strengthen price discovery and reduce misleading demand signals during trading. (Read more...)

7. Sompal Kami's Bizarre Dismissal Stuns Fans In Nepal Premier League, Given Out For Hitting Ball Twice | VIDEO

Sompal Kami suffered a bizarre dismissal during a Nepal Premier League match after being given out for hitting the ball twice. The Nepal batter made a second contact with the ball before it touched a fielder, resulting in his dismissal under Law 34. Visibly disappointed, Kami removed his helmet and walked back to the dressing room. (Read more...)

8. 'Only Punekars Left': Empty Pune Roads During Diwali Revive Annual 'Locals Vs Outsiders' Debate | WATCH

Several users shared reels showing relatively empty roads during the festive period. Some welcomed the change, while others questioned the idea that Pune becomes a better city when people who have moved here for work and education leave. (Read more...)

9. Shocking Video! Kota Student Installs CCTV After Hostel Thefts; Camera Captures Cabinet Suddenly Falling On His Bed As He Rests

A CCTV video from a Kota hostel shows a large wall-mounted cabinet suddenly collapsing onto a student's bed while he rests. The student, who had installed the camera after repeated thefts in his room, escaped without injuries. The footage, timestamped April 6, has resurfaced on social media. (Read more...)

10. Nvidia's Jensen Huang Affair Scandal Takes Internet By Storm: Here Are The Top Memes Going Viral On The Internet

Memes mocking Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy are flooding X, led by an AI-generated Coldplay kiss-cam clip. Posts joke that AI videos were ironically made on Nvidia chips. Huang apologised; Nvidia’s board is investigating, while China denies the spy allegations. (Read more...)