Shocking Video! Kota Student Installs CCTV After Hostel Thefts; Camera Captures Cabinet Suddenly Falling On His Bed As He Rests

A shocking video from a hostel room in Kota has surfaced on social media, showing a large wall-mounted cabinet suddenly crashing onto a student's bed while he appears to be sleeping. The student narrowly escaped serious injury as the storage unit collapsed without any visible external force.

The incident was captured on a personal CCTV camera installed inside the room. According to the information accompanying the video, the student had set up the camera after experiencing repeated thefts at the hostel.

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The footage shows how an ordinary night in a student's room could have turned into a serious accident within seconds.

Watch: Huge Cabinet Suddenly Collapses On Student's Bed

The CCTV footage shows the student resting on his bed in a small hostel room, surrounded by everyday belongings, including books, notebooks and other personal items.

Suddenly, a large white storage cabinet mounted on the wall detaches and comes crashing down towards the bed. Books and other items spill out as the unit falls across the sleeping area.

The student does not react immediately. A few seconds later, he appears to move, places his hand on the fallen cabinet and slowly sits up to assess the situation. He then looks at the mess before picking up his phone.

Despite the heavy cabinet falling directly onto the bed, the student reportedly escaped without injuries.

Student Had Installed CCTV Camera After Repeated Theft Incidents

According to the details shared alongside the video, the student had installed an Ezviz CCTV camera inside his hostel room following repeated incidents of theft and robbery.

The camera, which was meant to monitor the room and safeguard his belongings, ended up capturing the unexpected collapse. The footage carries an on-screen timestamp of April 6, 2025.

The video has drawn attention recently on social media, with the sudden collapse raising questions about the condition and installation of furniture in student accommodation.

Kota Hostel Safety Under Spotlight

Kota in Rajasthan is one of India's major coaching hubs, attracting thousands of students preparing for competitive examinations, including engineering and medical entrance tests. Many of them stay in hostels and paying guest accommodations while attending coaching classes.