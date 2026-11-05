Delhi Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collapsing Inside Lovely Public School Classroom In Mayur Vihar, Police Examine CCTV Footage | Video | X

New Delhi: A 9-year-old Class III student of Lovely Public School in Mayur Vihar died after collapsing inside her classroom on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police said.

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According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 9:52 am regarding the incident. The child had reportedly been taken to Malik Redix Health Care in Nirman Vihar, where she was declared brought dead.

The school principal, Bhawna, said the girl had returned to the classroom after her play period and collapsed shortly afterwards.

“The child had gone out to play. She returned from her play period, entered the classroom, stood for about two minutes, and then collapsed. We took her to the hospital, where the doctors stated that it was a cardiac arrest. She was a third-grade student,” she said.

Bhawna said the school authorities immediately took the child to the hospital and informed her mother. Another teacher brought the mother to the hospital.

“We took her straight to the hospital and informed her mother immediately. Another teacher brought the mother to the hospital right away. We had never been informed of any such health issues; we had no prior knowledge of anything like that. The parents never mentioned anything, and the child did not appear to be ill. It was around 9:00 AM,” she said.

Delhi Police said that during the preliminary enquiry, CCTV footage from the classroom was examined, which reportedly showed the girl suddenly collapsing.

“Further enquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident. The statements of the parents and concerned school authorities are to be recorded. CCTV footage and other relevant evidence are also being examined,” police said.

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