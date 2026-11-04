Vasai School Incident: 15-Year-Old Class 10 Student Seriously Injured After Falling From Second Floor Of Private School |

Vasai: A 15-year-old Class X student was seriously injured after falling from the second floor of a reputed private school in Vasai East on Tuesday around 4 pm. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vasai and has sustained serious injuries to her head and legs.

The school authorities said that the girl fell from the second floor. However, there is a suspicion that she jumped from the second floor while classes were in progress.

Achole police station senior inspector Sujitkumar Pawar said that they had not received any information about the incident so far. No official complaint or case had been registered at the police station till late Tuesday night.