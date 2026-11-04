 Vasai School Incident: 15-Year-Old Class 10 Student Seriously Injured After Falling From Second Floor Of Private School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVasai School Incident: 15-Year-Old Class 10 Student Seriously Injured After Falling From Second Floor Of Private School

Vasai School Incident: 15-Year-Old Class 10 Student Seriously Injured After Falling From Second Floor Of Private School

A 15-year-old Class X student was seriously injured after falling from the second floor of a private school in Vasai East around 4 pm on Tuesday. She suffered head and leg injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 04, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Vasai School Incident: 15-Year-Old Class 10 Student Seriously Injured After Falling From Second Floor Of Private School
Vasai School Incident: 15-Year-Old Class 10 Student Seriously Injured After Falling From Second Floor Of Private School |

Vasai: A 15-year-old Class X student was seriously injured after falling from the second floor of a reputed private school in Vasai East on Tuesday around 4 pm. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vasai and has sustained serious injuries to her head and legs.

Read Also
Ismail Yusuf College In Jogeshwari To Get Proposed 320-Student Girls' Hostel, Sports Complex And...
Ismail Yusuf College In Jogeshwari To Get Proposed 320-Student Girls' Hostel, Sports Complex And...

The school authorities said that the girl fell from the second floor. However, there is a suspicion that she jumped from the second floor while classes were in progress.

Achole police station senior inspector Sujitkumar Pawar said that they had not received any information about the incident so far. No official complaint or case had been registered at the police station till late Tuesday night.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source