Ismail Yusuf College In Jogeshwari To Get Proposed 320-Student Girls' Hostel, Sports Complex And Building Upgrades

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has directed officials to expedite proposals for infrastructure development at Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari, with a focus on providing quality educational facilities and safe accommodation for students.

Minister Reviews Campus Expansion And Student Facilities During College Visit

During his visit to the Ismail Yusuf Arts, Science and Commerce College on Monday, Patil reviewed various development projects, infrastructure expansion plans, the proposed girls' hostel and facilities available to students.

One of the key proposals discussed was the construction of a new hostel with a capacity of 320 female students. Considering the growing demand for accommodation, Patil directed officials to prepare and submit a revised plan for the proposed hostel to ensure that the project meets students' requirements.

College Building Renovation, Sports Complex And 150-Foot National Flag Discussed

The review also covered the repair and renovation of the college building, construction of a sports complex and installation of a 150-foot-high national flag on the college premises.

Patil instructed the concerned officials to take prompt action on the development proposals so that students could benefit from better educational infrastructure and facilities. He also stressed the need to strengthen cleanliness arrangements on the campus and directed officials to take necessary steps to increase the number of sanitation workers.

During the visit, the minister also inspected the college canteen and had breakfast with students. He interacted with them to understand their experiences and concerns and directed the college administration to ensure that hygienic, nutritious and quality food was served in the canteen.

The minister said providing a conducive academic environment, adequate infrastructure and safe residential facilities should remain a priority for educational institutions.

The visit was attended by MP Ravindra Waikar, MLA Anant (Bala) Nar, Higher and Technical Education Department Deputy Secretary Ashok Mande, Joint Directors Dr Archana Borhade and Rupesh Raut, along with the college principal, teachers, staff members and concerned officials.

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