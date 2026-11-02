Kota Student Suicide: Minor JEE Aspirant Found Dead In Hostel, 8 Such Cases Reported This Year | Representational Image

Jaipur: A minor student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly died by suicide at a hostel in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday. This is the eighth reported student suicide in Kota this year. The student, a native of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Kota for the past year and preparing for the engineering entrance examination through online classes offered by a coaching institute in the city's Indraprastha Industrial Area. His body was found in the bathroom of his hostel room at City Park Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar on Monday afternoon.

Police Reach Hostel After Alert

Jawahar Nagar SHO Mukesh Meena said police received information about the incident around 1.30 pm and immediately reached the hostel. The body was taken into custody, and the room was sealed for investigation.

Police have informed the student's family about the incident. The room will be opened in the presence of family members, and investigators have not yet conducted a detailed inspection. Further legal action, including post-mortem examination, will be initiated after the family arrives and the necessary formalities are completed.

Police Examine Circumstances Of Death

According to the SHO, all rooms in the hostel were equipped with anti-suicide devices fitted to ceiling fans. The student had allegedly ordered a gym rod online, which he is suspected to have used to end his life.

The incident came to light after the student failed to leave his room until afternoon. Other students reportedly tried calling him and knocking on his door when he did not come out in the morning but received no response. They subsequently alerted the hostel management.

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Investigation Into Death Continues

The circumstances leading to the student's death are yet to be established. Police said the investigation would proceed after examining the room and recording statements.