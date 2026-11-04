Jaipur: 14-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Pond, Police Probe Possible Suicide Over Exam Results | Representational Image

Jaipur: Distressed over scoring low marks in exams, a 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Jaipur. Her body was found in Talkatora pond in the walled city area of Jaipur on Wednesday morning.

Residents spotted the girl's body and alerted the police control room. A police team, accompanied by Civil Defence personnel, reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

Manak Chowk police station SHO Rakesh Khayalia said the police identified the girl with the help of belongings found near the body. Her family members were called to the spot, who confirmed her identity.

According to preliminary investigations, the girl had been upset over her examination results for the past few days. She had spoken to her mother on Tuesday night before going to sleep.

Around 4 am on Wednesday, when her mother woke up, the girl was missing from her room. The family members searched for her but could not locate her. They subsequently informed the police about her disappearance.

Meanwhile, the family received information from the police about a body being found in the area. They identified the girl through her jacket and slippers.

Police said further investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.