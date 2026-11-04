 Delhi: 9-Year-Old Student Dies After Collapsing In Classroom; Police Examine CCTV Footage
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Delhi: 9-Year-Old Student Dies After Collapsing In Classroom; Police Examine CCTV Footage

A nine-year-old Class 3 student died after collapsing inside her classroom at a school in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on November 4. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Police are examining CCTV footage showing her collapse and suspect a possible heart attack, though the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Delhi: 9-Year-Old Student Dies After Collapsing In Classroom; Police Examine CCTV Footage
Delhi: 9-Year-Old Student Dies After Collapsing In Classroom; Police Examine CCTV Footage | X @NBTDilli

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl, studying in Class 3rd in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, died after reportedly collapsing inside her classroom on Wednesday, with police examining CCTV footage and other evidence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at around 9:52 am on November 4 regarding the girl. The child was reportedly taken to Malik Redix Health Care in Nirman Vihar, where she was declared dead.

During the preliminary enquiry, police examined CCTV footage from the classroom, which reportedly showed the girl suddenly collapsing.

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The footage shows the child entering the classroom and placing her hand on her waist before suddenly falling to the ground. The teacher immediately lifts her and attempts to place her on a chair. However, the girl appears to be unconscious.

The teacher is then seen rushing out of the classroom and returning within a few seconds before taking the child out of the room.

Other CCTV footage from the school premises reportedly shows the girl climbing the stairs alongside other students. In another clip, she is seen in an indoor area within the school premises, accompanied by several children.

Preliminary information has suggested a possible heart attack as the cause of death, though the exact circumstances have not yet been established.

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Police said the statements of the girl's parents and the concerned school authorities are yet to be recorded. CCTV footage and other relevant evidence are being examined as part of the ongoing enquiry.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the child's death.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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