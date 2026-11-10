'Only Punekars Left': Empty Pune Roads During Diwali Revive Annual 'Locals Vs Outsiders' Debate | WATCH

Empty Pune Roads During Diwali Revive Annual 'Locals Vs Outsiders' Debate | Anand Chaini

Pune: The annual Diwali exodus has once again brought Pune's 'Punekars vs Outsiders' debate into the spotlight. As thousands of people left the city for their hometowns, videos of quieter roads and reduced traffic triggered fresh discussions on social media.

Several users shared reels showing relatively empty roads during the festive period. Some welcomed the change, while others questioned the idea that Pune becomes a better city when people who have moved here for work and education leave.

According to available information, the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway witnessed traffic queues stretching 10 to 12 km for three consecutive days as people travelled out of the city for Diwali.

One Instagram reel shared by user carried the caption 'Finally, Pune can breathe'. It also featured the Marathi phrase 'Rahile fakt Punekar', meaning 'Only Punekars are left'. The reel reportedly received around 20,000 likes by Saturday evening.

Another page, shared a video of a relatively empty road beneath a Metro viaduct. The post also took a dig at people who move to Pune for employment but leave the city during festivals.

While some residents associate the festive exodus with less traffic and quieter roads, others have questioned why migrants are blamed for the city's civic problems.

Debate Goes Beyond Empty Roads

The discussion is not limited to traffic congestion. It has also raised questions about migration, regional identity and what makes someone a Punekar.

Several social media users have questioned whether people who move to Pune for education, employment or business should continue to be called outsiders even after living in the city for years.

Discussions on Reddit's r/pune community have also reflected these contrasting views. Some users have argued that people should respect the city's culture and civic rules, irrespective of where they come from.

Others have pointed out that traffic, waste management and other civic problems cannot be blamed entirely on migrants. They have argued that poor urban planning and inadequate infrastructure also contribute to the city's problems.

The debate has also extended beyond Diwali, with discussions involving littering, public spaces and the way people respond to criticism of Pune's civic conditions.

What Happened During Diwali 2025?

The debate took a more heated turn during Diwali last year. In October 2025, posters targeting people leaving Pune for their hometowns went viral on social media.

One of the messages read, 'Chalale, parat yeu naka', which translates to 'You are leaving, do not come back'.

Another poster carried a contrasting message: 'He amchahi shahar aahe. Konachya bapachi sampatti nahi', meaning 'This is our city too. It does not belong exclusively to anyone'.

The contrasting messages triggered widespread discussions about who has a right to call themselves a Punekar.

The controversy also highlighted tensions involving people from Marathwada and Vidarbha, even though they are from different regions of Maharashtra. The Free Press Journal Pune reported on this matter in Diwali 2025.

Who Is A Punekar?

Pune has grown into a major education, employment and IT hub over the years. People from different parts of Maharashtra and other states have moved to the city for work, business and education.

This has changed the city's population and social landscape. However, the annual Diwali exodus continues to bring questions about migration and belonging to the forefront.

The latest social media discussion has raised a larger question: If someone moves to Pune for education, gets a job, buys a house and raises a family here, at what point do they become a Punekar?

While the latest posts have largely revolved around empty roads and traffic, the recurring debate reflects wider differences over the city's changing identity and the challenges of urban growth.