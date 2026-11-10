Pune Could Return To IPL With New Franchise From 2028; Here's What Reports Say | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: Pune could return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a new franchise from 2028, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly exploring plans to expand the tournament from 10 to 12 teams.

According to a report published by Mint on Nov 10, Pune and Vadodara have emerged as potential destinations for the two proposed franchises. Preliminary discussions are reportedly underway ahead of the next IPL media rights cycle, which begins in 2028.

Each new franchise could be valued at more than $1 billion (approximately Rs8,900 crore), according to the report. Private equity firms, West Asian sovereign wealth funds, Indian business groups and wealthy investors are among those reportedly evaluating the opportunity.

However, the BCCI has not officially announced an expansion to 12 teams or confirmed Pune as a franchise destination. No bidding process or ownership details have been announced so far.

If the proposal materialises, it could bring the IPL back to Pune after more than a decade. The city last had its own franchise in 2017, when Rising Pune Supergiant finished runners-up after losing the final to Mumbai Indians by one run.

Why Pune Could Be In Contention

Pune has previously hosted two IPL franchises and has established cricketing infrastructure. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) International Stadium at Gahunje has hosted several IPL matches and international fixtures.

The stadium could provide an existing home venue for a new franchise, although there is no confirmation that it will be selected for the proposed team.

Pune also has a large potential cricket audience. Its growing IT sector, student population and corporate presence could make the city attractive to franchise owners and commercial partners.

The city also offers access to a wider catchment area across Pimpri-Chinchwad and western Maharashtra. This could help a franchise build a regional following beyond Pune.

Pune's IPL History: From Pune Warriors To Rising Pune Supergiant

Pune Warriors India entered the league in 2011 when the IPL expanded from eight to 10 teams. Owned by the Sahara Group, the franchise played three seasons between 2011 and 2013.

The team featured several prominent players, including Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch, Angelo Mathews and Steve Smith.

However, Pune Warriors struggled to make an impact. It finished ninth in both 2011 and 2012 before ending the 2013 season in eighth place.

The franchise eventually withdrew from the tournament following a financial dispute with the BCCI over its annual franchise fee. It did not participate in the 2014 season.

Rising Pune Supergiant's One-Run Final Heartbreak

Pune returned to the IPL in 2016 with Rising Pune Supergiant. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group owned the franchise, which was introduced as a temporary replacement after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended for two seasons.

The team had a difficult first season under MS Dhoni, finishing seventh among eight teams.

However, it made a remarkable comeback in 2017 under Australian captain Steve Smith.

Rising Pune Supergiant finished second in the league stage and defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 to reach the final.

The two teams met again in the final at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mumbai Indians defended a target of 130 and won the match by one run.

The franchise was discontinued in 2018 after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals returned to the tournament.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group later acquired the Lucknow Super Giants franchise. However, there is no indication that the group is interested in acquiring a new Pune team.

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Pune Also Hosted Chennai Super Kings In 2018

Pune continued to feature in the IPL even after Rising Pune Supergiant's exit.

In 2018, Chennai Super Kings shifted their remaining home matches to the MCA International Stadium in Gahunje following protests over the Cauvery water dispute in Chennai.

The move brought MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings back to Pune. The team went on to win the IPL title that season.

What Could A 12-Team IPL Look Like?

The timing of the reported expansion is significant as the next media rights cycle is scheduled to begin in 2028. The current media rights cycle, covering 2023 to 2027, was sold for approximately $6.2 billion.

A 12-team tournament would require changes to the existing schedule and competition format. Under a full double round-robin format, in which every team plays the other 11 teams twice, the league stage would have 132 matches, followed by four playoff matches.

However, the final format and number of matches would depend on the BCCI's expansion plans.

For Pune, the possibility of a new franchise would mean another opportunity to establish itself in India's biggest T20 cricket tournament.

Whether the city gets another opportunity will depend on the BCCI's final decision and the proposed franchise bidding process.