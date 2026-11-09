Pune: PMPML Bus Runs Over 2 At Katraj Chowk; 1 Killed | File Photo

Pune: A 24-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old sustained serious injuries after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus hit two pedestrians at Katraj Chowk in the early hours of Sunday. The accident occurred around 4.30am in front of the vegetable market on Pune-Satara Road, when the two were crossing the road.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police identified the deceased as Nihal Vilas Pawar (24), a resident of Katraj, while the injured youth was identified as Rohan Gholve (18), also from Katraj.

According to the police, the two were crossing the road when a PMPML bus approached them from behind. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and knocked them down. Following the collision, the driver reportedly fled the spot without stopping to assist the injured men.

Both victims were rushed to a private hospital in Dhankawadi. However, Pawar succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Gholve is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Police said they had traced the bus through its registration number and identified the driver. Further investigation is in progress.