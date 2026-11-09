Pune Drought: Farmers Receive ₹5,000 Advance Before Diwali Amid Crop Losses Across 3.18 Lakh Hectares | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: Farmers in Pune district received advance assistance of ₹5,000 each before Diwali as the state government began providing financial relief for crop losses caused by insufficient rainfall.

The assistance comes amid widespread agricultural damage, with more than 3 lakh hectares affected across the district.

According to the district administration, drought was declared in 10 talukas of Pune district following deficient rainfall during the monsoon. Crops suffered heavy damage during the kharif season, leaving farmers facing financial difficulties.

The state government decided to provide ₹5,000 as advance assistance to eligible farmers based on crop damage assessments. The amount was transferred directly to their bank accounts before Diwali.

The administration said the payment helped farmers manage their daily needs and agricultural expenses during the difficult period. However, the amount is an advance payment and not the full compensation for crop losses.

Farmers from Baramati, Daund & Ambegaon share their experiences

The district administration highlighted the experiences of farmers who received the assistance.

Navnath Nanasaheb Balgude from Umbarwadi Modve in Baramati taluka said he received ₹5,000 after the crop damage assessment.

Suresh Dattatray Suryavanshi from Sadobachi Wadi said his soybean crop was lost due to insufficient rainfall. He said the assistance credited to his account provided some support during the financial difficulties.

Kisan Rakhmaji Londhe from Eklahare in Ambegaon taluka also received the amount before Diwali.

Santosh Arun Tadge from Bori Pardhi in Daund taluka said his bajra crop was damaged due to low rainfall. He received ₹5,000 under the government's assistance scheme.

Rajendra Maruti Pingale from Pinglevasti in Baramati said his maize crop suffered losses due to drought. While expressing relief over receiving the advance amount, he hoped that the remaining compensation would be released soon.

Crop damage and falling yields add to farmers' concerns

An assessment by the district agriculture office, found that around 1.3 lakh hectares out of the district's 2 lakh hectares of kharif crop acreage had suffered damage. This accounts for nearly 65% of the kharif acreage.

The total affected agricultural area, including other crops, was estimated at 3.18 lakh hectares.

The damage has affected several crops, including soybean, sugarcane, onion, vegetables and pomegranate. Farmers in Baramati, Indapur, Daund and Shirur have also reported losses to sugarcane cultivation.

According to reports, soybean productivity in Pune district had fallen by 20-22%, while maize production had declined by around 15%. Moong and urad productivity was also below expectations.

The district has around 44,000 hectares under soybean cultivation and 60,000 hectares under paddy. Irregular rainfall and prolonged dry spells during crucial stages of crop growth have affected production.

With cultivation expenses continuing despite lower yields, farmers are also facing difficulties in managing their next agricultural cycle.

Some farmers still await assistance

While the administration has described the payment as timely relief, some eligible farmers are still awaiting the amount due to incorrect bank details and technical issues.

A total of 3,28,542 farmers in Pune district had received ₹164.27 crore as of Nov 5. The amount was transferred at the rate of ₹5,000 per eligible farmer.

The government has approved the advance assistance while the crop-loss assessment process continues. Further compensation is expected to be determined based on the assessments.

The scale of crop losses and pending payments remain important concerns for farmers across the district.