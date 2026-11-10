Nvidia's Jensen Huang Affair Scandal Takes Internet By Storm: Here Are The Top Memes Going Viral On The Internet

Ever since Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted an extramarital affair, X is filling up with memes. The posts poke at the saga of his alleged link to Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US officials reportedly suspect of working for Chinese intelligence.

The kiss-cam classic

The most-shared gag borrows the Coldplay kiss-cam format. A viral 13-second AI-generated clip appears to show Huang embracing a woman on a stadium screen, echoing the July 2025 Boston concert where the cam caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company's HR head.

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The original moment became one of the internet's most recycled memes. Byron resigned three days after the clip spread.

More from the roundup

The same thread credits user SamyazaSpeaks with a two-part joke. It sets up Huang asking how he could possibly be targeted by a "Chinese sex spy," then follows with a "Also Jensen Huang for the past four years" punchline. Another entry, credited to X user XHabib, carries the caption "He really did the meme."

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The AI-video flood and its irony

RT said "hundreds" of AI-generated videos about what it called a "Chinese honeypot" have flooded the internet. It added that most were made on Nvidia chips. Commentary accounts picked up the point, with one calling the situation ironic because the "AI chip guy" was being hammered with technology powered by his own hardware. RT is Russian state-funded and its figures could not be verified, but the irony resonated widely.

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A Chinese-language aside

A Chinese-language user, in a post translated by X, quipped that the replies were practically a source of phone wallpapers.

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Behind the jokes

Huang told staff he had been "unfaithful" to his wife of 40 years and apologised. He did not name the person involved. Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation, saying it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. Beijing has called the spy reports a smear. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said its police never investigated Alice Huang for espionage or questioned her over intelligence matters. Shareholders have also sued Nvidia and Huang. The spy allegation remains unproven.