Sompal Kami's Bizarre Dismissal Stuns Fans In Nepal Premier League, Given Out For Hitting Ball Twice | VIDEO

Sompal Kami's Bizarre Dismissal Stuns Fans In Nepal Premier League |

Nepal cricket witnessed a rare dismissal during a Nepal Premier League (NPL) match after batter Sompal Kami was given out for hitting the ball twice. The unusual incident left the batter visibly disappointed as the big screen flashed 'OUT', bringing his innings to an unexpected end.

The dismissal came under one of cricket's lesser-known laws, Law 34 – Hit the Ball Twice.

How Was Sompal Kami Given Out?

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The incident occurred when Kami attempted to play a delivery but made initial contact with the ball without sending it away from his reach. He then struck the ball a second time with his bat before it had been touched by any fielder. The on-field officials ruled that the batter had violated Law 34 of the MCC Laws of Cricket, resulting in his dismissal.

Visibly frustrated by the decision, Kami removed his helmet and rubbed his head before making his way back to the dressing room. The big-screen announcement of 'OUT' made the unusual dismissal even more striking, with the incident likely to leave spectators discussing one of cricket's rarest ways of getting out.

What Does Cricket's Law 34 Say?

According to Law 34, a batter can be given out if they deliberately strike the ball a second time with their bat or person after the ball has been played or struck by the bat. However, there are exceptions to the rule.

A batter is allowed to make a second contact if it is done solely to protect their wicket from being broken. They can also use their hand that is not holding the bat to return the ball to a fielder, but only with the fielding side's consent.