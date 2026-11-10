'I Want To Play...': Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Drops Massive Virat Kohli Revelation Before Blazing Century Against UAE In U19 Asia Cup | Video

Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Drops Massive Virat Kohli Revelation | X

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, has made a strong statement at the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2026, smashing a century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, November 10. The youngster's impressive knock comes just days after he revealed that he wants to follow the batting approach of former India captain Virat Kohli rather than simply replicate his father's style.

Speaking during a promotional video for the U19 Asia Cup, Aaryavir made an interesting admission about his cricketing ambitions. "I don't want to only play the Sehwag way, I want to play the Kohli way," he said.

Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Drops Massive Virat Kohli Revelation

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The statement reflected the youngster's desire to carve out his own identity in cricket rather than being recognised solely through his famous surname. While Virender Sehwag was renowned for his fearless approach, explosive strokeplay and ability to dominate bowling attacks, Kohli has built his reputation around consistency, fitness, discipline and delivering under pressure.

Aaryavir's century against UAE provides another significant moment in his budding career. The 18-year-old has shown glimpses of his batting potential in the tournament, having also scored an unbeaten 70 against Nepal. His latest hundred further strengthens his credentials as one of India's young batting prospects to watch.

With the U19 Asia Cup offering him an opportunity to perform on the continental stage, Aaryavir will be keen to maintain his momentum. While comparisons with his father are inevitable, his admiration for Kohli suggests that he is keen to draw inspiration from different generations of Indian cricket and establish a style of his own.

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