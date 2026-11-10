'Why Visit Hill Stations?' Matunga Covered In Thick Smog After Diwali Firecrackers | VIDEO | Screengrab

Mumbai: A video circulating on social media shows Matunga covered in thick smog following the bursting of firecrackers in the area. The video has gone viral, with citizens expressing concern about the extent of air pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers.

Thick smog engulfs Matunga

The viral video shows a thick blanket of smoke engulfing the area after people burst firecrackers during Diwali festivities. The visuals further show vehicles and motorcycles struggling to navigate the roads amid the dense smog, raising concerns over visibility and road safety.

The video was accompanied by the sarcastic caption, “Why visit hill stations to witness the fog when the fog has come to visit you.”

Firecracker-related incidents

Meanwhile, several firecracker-related incidents have been reported across Mumbai amid the festive season. According to reports, more than 140 such incidents have been recorded across the city.

Read Also Watch: Kalyan Man Miraculously Escapes After His Shirt Is Set Ablaze By Firecracker Spark On Diwali

In the latest incident, a 16-year-old boy lost his life after a series of firecracker explosions triggered the collapse of a ground-floor shop's slab in Malad-Malvani on Monday night. The blaze broke out at a shop storing firecrackers and electrical materials and was brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade within an hour.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) dashboard, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 172 at 6 pm on Monday, falling under the 'moderate' category. This level of air quality may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung disorders, asthma, and heart disease. Meanwhile, the city's AQI stood at 131 on Sunday afternoon, marking its lowest reading on the occasion of Diwali.