Watch: Kalyan Man Miraculously Escapes After His Shirt Is Set Ablaze By Firecracker Spark On Diwali

A man in Kalyan had a narrow escape after his shirt caught fire due to a firecracker spark. | Screenshot via Preeti Sompura/X

Mumbai: A young man in Kalyan had a miraculous escape during Diwali after his shirt caught fire due to a spark from a firecracker. The incident led to renewed concerns about fire safety across the country during the festival.

The video, shared by a journalist on social media platform X on Tuesday morning, showed the man running through a narrow bylane in Kalyan with his shirt on fire. A man accompanying him was seen rushing to put out the blaze as others looked on.

The man’s shirt was reportedly burned to ashes within a matter of seconds. He was said to have escaped unhurt.

The date and exact location of the incident are not currently known. Local authorities have not yet made a statement on the matter.

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Fire-Related Incidents

In the past few days, there have been hundreds of fire-related incidents from across the country on account of Diwali firecrackers. In Mumbai alone, the fire brigade said that as many as 137 incidents out of 142 fire calls were related to firecrackers.

On Monday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri , in a post on X, had described a fire scare at his Mumbai residence on November 8, when an errant firecracker rocket reportedly landed on his balcony and set a sofa ablaze. Agnihotri had said that his pet dogs alerted the family in time and the sofa's fire-resistant fabric helped prevent a bigger accident.

The filmmaker, however, later deleted his post, saying that he neither wanted to be the reason for anyone’s outrage, nor did he “want to enable or weaken anyone’s cultural or environmental narrative”.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had also narrowly escaped getting injured while he was celebrating Diwali with security personnel at the Border Security Force headquarters in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. A video showed a firecracker misfiring just as a minister was bending down to light a cracker.