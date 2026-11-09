Mumbai Diwali 2026 Fire Incidents Surge: 200 Firecracker-Related Cases Reported, Rockets And Aerial Fireworks Banned

Firecracker-related fires surge across Mumbai during Diwali, prompting authorities to restrict rockets and aerial fireworks | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: Mumbai recorded around 200 firecracker-related incidents in just three days of Diwali this year, surpassing the 80 cases reported during the entire festive period in 2024 and 113 in 2025.

On Sunday alone, 137 of the 142 fire calls received by the Mumbai Fire Brigade were linked to firecrackers, accounting for nearly 96% of the total, according to official data. The alarming spike has forced authorities to ban rockets and similar aerial firecrackers until November 25.

Three major fires broke out at three separate locations across Mumbai on Laxmi Pujan, the first day of Diwali. Fire officials suspected rockets and other aerial firecrackers triggered the blazes, which gutted huts, shops, a garage and parts of a commercial building. No casualties were reported, though two firemen were injured during firefighting operations, officials said.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Dongri Garage Fire Takes Nine Hours To Control

A major fire at a garage in Haji Kasam Chawl on Dr Maheshwari Road, Dongri, broke out around 10 pm on Sunday and was brought under control at 7.23 am on Monday after nine hours. Initially classified as Level I, it was upgraded to Level II.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

The blaze engulfed several shops, huts and 20–25 air-conditioned sheds across 50,000–60,000 sq ft, damaging wiring, electrical installations, wooden furniture, LPG cylinders, chemical drums and tarpaulins, a civic official said. Firecrackers are suspected to have sparked the fire.

Residents alleged firefighters arrived late and lacked adequate equipment, but Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar denied this. The structure was also alleged to be illegal, though civic authorities could not independently confirm the claim.

Fires Reported In Andheri And Vidyavihar

A second Level II fire was reported at a garage on Marol Military Road in Andheri, near a school, at 10.51 pm on Sunday. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours before bringing it under control at 3.50 am on Monday.

In another major incident, flames swept through Skyline Vida, a 10-storey commercial building near Jolly Gymkhana in Vidyavihar, shortly before midnight. Firefighters finally extinguished it at 5.55 am on Monday.

Mayor Appeals For Responsible Celebrations

Meanwhile, in a video appeal to citizens, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde urged residents to celebrate responsibly, saying, “Let us celebrate responsibly and ensure that our festivities do not come at the cost of someone else's safety.”

Emergency Contact Numbers

Mumbai Fire Brigade: 101 or 9076333101, 9076333102, 9076333103, 9076333104 and 9076333105.

BMC Helpline: 1916.

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Past Firecracker-Related Incidents

2024: 262 incidents during Diwali; 80 caused by firecrackers. Three people injured.

2025: 289 incidents; 113 linked to firecrackers. No casualties or injuries.

2026 (November 6 to 9): 282 incidents; 200 due to firecrackers. Two women injured, man dies of suffocation in lift.

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