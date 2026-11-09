Mumbai: Congress MLA Amin Patel Demands Probe Into Alleged 45-Minute Delay In Dongri Fire Response, Seeks Chief Fire Officer's Suspension

MLA Amin Patel seeks accountability and compensation following the fire that destroyed around 500 industrial units in Dongri | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Amin Patel has sought an inquiry into the alleged 45-minute delay in the Mumbai Fire Brigade's response to a fire that gutted around 500 small-scale industrial units near Dongri police station on Sunday night.

In a letter dated November 9 to Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma, Patel alleged serious negligence and administrative failure in responding to the blaze that broke out opposite Dongri police station on Dr Maheshwari Road at around 8.15 pm on November 8.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Alleged Delay In Fire Brigade Response

Patel pointed out that three fire stations — Memomwada, Wadi Bunder and Byculla — are located approximately three, three and five minutes away from the incident site, respectively. Despite this proximity, the first fire engine reportedly took nearly 45 minutes to reach the spot, by which time the fire had spread considerably.

He further stated that he personally spoke to the Chief Fire Officer at around 10.18 pm, following which the fire was declared a Level 2 incident. Patel contended that the situation warranted a Level 3 classification.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

MLA Demands Inquiry And Suspension

Describing the incident as a catastrophic failure of emergency response, Patel has demanded an independent inquiry into the delay, immediate suspension of the Chief Fire Officer and adequate compensation for the affected industrial units.

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He has also urged the BMC to undertake corrective measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents, stating that the losses have jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of business owners, workers and their families.

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