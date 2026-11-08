Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Garage In Dongri, Emergency Teams Rush To Spot |

Mumbai: Panic gripped Dongri on Sunday night after a fire broke out at a garage in Haji Kasam Chawl, triggering alarm among residents as towering flames lit up the area and emergency responders rushed to the spot. The blaze also led to road blockages, disrupting movement in the neighbourhood. So far, no injuries has been reported in the incident, said fire official.

According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire call was received at 9.37 pm at a garage located on Dr Maheshwari Road, near Datta Mandir, Haji Kasam Chawl, Dongri. The fire was classified as a Level-I (minor) incident at 10.11 pm. However, despite the classification, the rising flames and thick smoke sparked panic among locals. "The roads have been blocked," said a local resident.

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BEST, 108 Ambulance services and ward staff were deployed, with firefighting operations underway. No injuries have been reported so far, officials confirmed. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and will be established after a detailed investigation.

While the situation is being brought under control, the incident had raised concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness in densely populated residential neighbourhoods.

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