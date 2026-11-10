Pakistani Forces Face Multiple Drone And IED Attacks Across Balochistan's Mastung And Kalat, Casualties And Heavy Damage Reported | Video | X

Quetta: Pakistani forces came under a series of drone and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks across Balochistan’s Mastung and Kalat districts, resulting in multiple casualties and significant material losses, according to local media reports citing sources.

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Reports suggest that at least two drones struck the main military camp in the Khadkocha area of Mastung on Monday, with initial information indicating casualties among Pakistani personnel and damage to the facility.

In a separate incident, a Pakistani forces vehicle was reportedly destroyed in an IED attack in the Marjan area of Kalat, The Balochistan Post reported.

Meanwhile, armed fighters intercepted and seized two commercial vehicles during a road blockade in the Nokchah area of Chagai along the Quetta–Taftan highway. One of the vehicles was reportedly transporting precious stones.

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However, the identities of those behind the latest attacks and the seizure remain unclear, with no group claiming responsibility.

These incidents came a day after the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for killing five Pakistani security personnel and injuring several others in a drone attack and an ambush on a military convoy in Balochistan's Kachhi district, local media reported.

In a statement, the BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said that the group's drone unit 'Aamir Aero Guardians' attacked a joint Pakistani military and police camp in the Bagh area of Kachhi district on Sunday, killing one security personnel and leaving another seriously injured.

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The spokesperson claimed that approximately two hours later, the BRG launched an ambush on a military convoy in the Bolan area of Kachhi with rockets and other heavy weapons. He added that the attack killed four personnel and injured several others, while military vehicles sustained severe damage, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BRG announced the establishment of its drone warfare unit, Aamir Aero Guardians, on October 30, claiming that it carried out a strike on a Pakistani military installation in Kachhi district, causing casualties and material losses.

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These attacks come amid a series of drone strikes targeting Pakistani security forces in recent days, with both the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and BRG claiming operations carried out by their respective dedicated drone units.

The BLA announced the launch of its aerial wing, "QAHR" (Qazi Aero Hive Rangers), earlier this year during the second phase of its "Operation Herof", claiming to have targeted Pakistani forces in several locations, including Gwadar Port.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)