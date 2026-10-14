FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Meerut Blue Drum Murder Convicts Get Death Sentence To NDTV Journalist Heckled During CJP Protest '; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Killing Saurabh

The crime came to light on March 18, when Saurabh’s younger brother, Rahul, visited the house and found Muskan with Sahil. Suspicious of her explanation and a foul smell emanating from the house, he alerted others, following which the police were called. (Read more...)

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2. 'Waving Tricolour Is Not A Crime': Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Stalin Unite In Solidarity Behind Jailed CJP Leaders

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin and Aaditya Thackeray, along with TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Abhishek Banerjee, expressed solidarity with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The activists were remanded to five days of judicial custody after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar and protesting against alleged electoral roll irregularities while holding the Tricolour. (Read more...)

3. NDTV Journalist Heckled By Mob During CJP Protest In Delhi; Viral Video Draws Condemnation From Journalists & Netizens

NDTV journalist Tanushka Dutta was reportedly heckled by a crowd during a CJP protest in Delhi, according to a viral 28-second video. NDTV chief Rahul Kanwal condemned intimidation of field reporters, while senior editor Vishnu Som praised Dutta for standing her ground. The footage's exact date and location remain unverified, and no official action has been confirmed. (Read more...)

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4. Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder: Crowd Sets Accused Chemist’s Shop Ablaze Amid Bulldozer Action – VIDEO

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Choudhary said police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order as the administration took action over alleged illegal construction. (Read more...)

5. NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 14th Accused, Court Hearing On October 22

The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. Accused of supplying leaked questions to candidates and collecting money, he will face further court proceedings on October 22 at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court. (Read more...)

6. 'Ek Sariya Bas Sar Pe Maarna Hai': Ranvir Shorey Receives Death Threat After Criticising CJP Protest, Files Police Complaint

Actor Ranvir Shorey received death threats after criticising the CJP street protest over electoral roll revision. He shared screenshots of threatening emails on X and approached cyber authorities and the Mumbai Police. The police responded by asking him to share his contact details, while Shorey confirmed that he had filed an official complaint. (Read more...)

7. Heartbreaking Image Of 'Elephant Carrying A Dead Calf' Gets Federico Veronesi Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2026

A photograph of a female elephant carrying a dead calf has won the 2026 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Titled The Aftermath, Italian photographer Federico Veronesi captured the image in Namibia. Oscar Whitfield won the young photographer title for Labour of Love, featuring a dung beetle. This year's competition received a record 65,403 entries from 121 countries and territories. (Read more...)

‘The Aftermath’ by Federico Veronesi wins the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 title |

8. FPJ Exclusive | From Losing His Leg In A Train Accident To Chasing Asian Para Games Glory: Para Shooter Anandhakrishnan H's Inspiring Journey Of Resilience

Indian Army soldier and para shooter Anandhakrishnan H is preparing to represent India at the 5th Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. After losing his right leg below the knee in a 2019 train accident, he rebuilt his sporting career, transitioning from para-swimming to shooting. Inspired by the Army and supported by his family, he now dreams of winning a medal for India. (Read more...)

9. 'Even K-Drama Won't Script This': China Man's Wedding With 1 Woman And Baby Bash With Another Collide At Same Venue, On Same Day - VIDEO

A man in China sparked controversy after his wedding banquet and his baby’s 100th-day celebration with a former girlfriend reportedly took place on the same day in the same building. The two families clashed when guests crossed paths, prompting staff to call police. Authorities reportedly ruled out bigamy, as the man was legally married to only one woman. (Read more...)

卧槽！卧槽！卧槽！ 电视剧都不敢这么演 一楼在办新郎和小三的婚礼迎宾，楼上同时在办原配孩子的满月/百天宴，两边撞在了同一个酒店里 新郎是咋想的，真狗血 https://t.co/Q6K5y3w8nA — 茶茶 (@EEQ7EJ) October 12, 2026

10. AI Will Transform Retail Investing, But Investor Protection Remains Critical: Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO 5Paisa Capital

Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO 5Paisa discusses how AI, digital broking and algo trading are transforming retail investing, while highlighting investor protection, technology and wealth creation. (Read more...)