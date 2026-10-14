Heartbreaking Image Of 'Elephant Carrying A Dead Calf' Wins Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2026

‘The Aftermath’ by Federico Veronesi wins the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 title |

Some photographs capture the beauty of the wild, while others leave us thinking about the emotions and behaviours of animals long after we have seen them. This year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has recognised an image that does just that. Titled The Aftermath, the photograph of a female elephant carrying a dead calf has won the competition's top honour, offering a moving glimpse into the lives of these animals.

‘The Aftermath’ takes Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 title

‘The Aftermath’ | Photographed by Federico Veronesi

Italian photographer Federico Veronesi captured the winning photograph in Namibia's Huab River Valley while tracking elephants, as per the Natural History Museum. During his expedition, he noticed unusual drag marks running across the sand of a dry riverbed. Curious about what had left the trail, he followed it and came across a female elephant carrying a dead calf, with one of its legs caught between her tusk and trunk.

At first, Veronesi believed the elephant was carrying her own calf. However, after sharing the photographs with an elephant research project operating in the region, he learned that the relationship between the two animals was not certain.

Researchers identified the elephant as a female who had lost a calf several years earlier. They also noted that she had previously picked up dead calves belonging to other females. This discovery added another layer of complexity to the photograph, which captures a striking moment without offering a simple explanation for the animal's behaviour.

The image impressed the competition's jury for both its emotional weight and the questions it raises about animal intelligence. Kathy Moran, chair of the jury, described the photograph as "a gut punch, heartbreakingly poignant”, adding that it was also evidence of animal cognition.

Rather than merely documenting a wildlife encounter, The Aftermath invites viewers to reflect on how much remains to be understood about elephants, their behaviour and their responses to loss.

Federico Veronesi's wildlife photography journey

Federico Veronesi |

While the photograph has captured hearts, the story behind the lens is just as interesting. Born in Italy, Federico Veronesi moved to Kenya in 2002 to follow his dream of living in the savannah, surrounded by wildlife, and pursuing photography. Since then, his work has appeared in books and magazines, earned recognition at international photography competitions, and taken him across sub-Saharan Africa, where he leads photographic safaris.

Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 is Oscar Whitfield

The competition also celebrated emerging talent, with Oscar Whitfield winning the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year title for his photograph Labour of Love.

His winning image features a dung beetle pushing its prize, capturing a small but fascinating moment in the natural world. To photograph the tiny, constantly moving subject, Whitfield lay flat on the ground as the beetle moved past his camera lens.

In a press statement, jury member Jasper Doest praised the photograph for its careful composition and the challenge involved in capturing such a small subject. He noted that the image told a complete story while drawing attention to the life cycles that depend on creatures people often overlook.

Record entries and London exhibition

Additionally, the 2026 edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year received a record 65,403 entries from 121 countries and territories, according to the organisers. The scale of participation highlights the competition's international reach and the range of wildlife stories photographers are documenting around the world.

Alongside the overall and young photographer winners, the jury selected winners across more than a dozen additional categories. Their work will be showcased as part of an exhibition opening on October 16 at the Natural History Museum in London, England.