NDTV Journalist Heckled By Mob During CJP Protest In Delhi; Viral Video Draws Condemnation From Journalists & Netizens |

A viral video purportedly showing a female TV journalist being surrounded and heckled by a large crowd during a recent CJP protest in Delhi has drawn condemnation from fellow journalists, with several expressing solidarity with the reporter and criticising the intimidation of media professionals covering protests.

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Viral Video Shows Mob Hounding Journo With Slogans

The 28-second clip shows Tanushka Dutta, an NDTV journalist, standing alongside her cameraman as a group of people surround them and raise slogans and make remarks targeting the journalist. Despite the commotion, Dutta appears to remain composed while continuing her reporting, as her cameraman records the unfolding scene.

The exact date and location of the incident have not been independently confirmed. There is also no confirmed information on whether any action has been taken against those seen in the video. The footage has prompted reactions from journalists and social media users, with several praising Dutta for maintaining her composure amid the heckling.

NDTV Chief Condemns Heckling Of Reporters

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, condemned the targeting of journalists covering protests, saying such behaviour undermines the cause being championed by protesters.

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“To attack, heckle or abuse field reporters doing their job is condemnable,” Kanwal wrote on X. He added that the right to protest and the right to report on it were both essential freedoms and neither should come at the cost of intimidation or abuse. Kanwal also praised NDTV’s reporters for continuing their work calmly despite facing hostility in the field.

NDTV Senior Managing Editor Vishnu Som also voiced his support for Dutta, questioning the conduct of those seen surrounding her in the video. “It takes a definitive loser to be hounding a reporter in this manner, bullying and intimidating her,” Som wrote on X, praising Dutta for standing her ground.

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Som said journalists, lawyers and other individuals had faced hostility during the protests, adding that publicly heckling a woman for carrying out her professional duties was unacceptable. He also argued that targeting a reporter undermined the principle of inclusion associated with the CJP’s stated objectives.

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Retired Major Digvijay Singh Rawat, a Kirti Chakra recipient, also called on social media users to support Dutta, describing her as a brave reporter who remained firm despite being bullied. "Please follow her and show your support. Let’s give her a great visibility across all platforms," he said.

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Sharing a video showing another NDTV journalist, Vasudha Venugopal, being heckled in public, journalist Vir Sanghvi wrote, “It is completely wrong to target any reporter. But when protesters do this to Vasudha, one of the finest and fairest reporters in the country, it is not just wrong but ridiculously unfair.”