Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Killing Saurabh

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Wednesday sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, whose dismembered body was found sealed inside a blue plastic drum filled with cement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Saurabh Rajput’s lawyer, Vijay Bahadur, said both convicts had been sentenced to death, along with a fine of Rs 20,000 and an additional seven-year prison sentence. He said the punishment was sought based on the evidence presented before the court.

Speaking to the media, Bahadur welcomed the verdict, saying it sent a strong message to society and would instil fear among criminals.

The District and Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra, had convicted the duo on September 30 after 126 hearings and testimonies from more than 22 witnesses. The sentencing proceedings were held amid tight security, with both accused, lodged in Meerut district jail, appearing through video conferencing.

The murder took place on March 3, 2025. Saurabh, an officer in the Merchant Navy, had returned to Meerut from London on February 24.

According to the prosecution, Muskan and Sahil first mixed sedatives into Saurabh’s food before attacking him while he was asleep. They allegedly took his body to the bathroom, where Sahil chopped off his head and both hands. The body parts were subsequently placed inside a plastic drum and sealed with cement.

Accused allegedly travelled after murder

After the murder, Muskan and Sahil allegedly travelled to Shimla and Manali. Police said Muskan continued posting photographs and videos on Instagram for around 13 days to create the impression that she was travelling with her husband.

How the crime came to light

The crime came to light on March 18, when Saurabh’s younger brother, Rahul, visited the house and found Muskan with Sahil. Suspicious of her explanation and a foul smell emanating from the house, he alerted others, following which the police were called.

Before the verdict, Saurabh’s family had sought the strictest possible punishment for the accused.

#WATCH मेरठ, उत्तर प्रदेश: सौरभ राजपूत की मां रेनू देवी ने कहा, "हमें बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है। हमें बहुत संतुष्टि मिल रही है कि उन दोनों को मौत की सज़ा सुनाई गई है। हमें इंसाफ मिल गया है। हम अपने वकीलों, सहयोगियों और स्टाफ के बहुत आभारी हैं और उनके ऋणी रहेंगे... " https://t.co/yZfz9wTj1Y — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 14, 2026

After the court pronounced the sentence, Saurabh Rajput’s mother, Renu Devi, said, “We are very happy and feel a great sense of satisfaction that both of them have been sentenced to death. We have got justice. We are deeply grateful to our lawyers, associates and staff, and will remain indebted to them.”