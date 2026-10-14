'Ek Sariya Bas Sar Pe Maarna Hai': Ranvir Shorey Receives Death Threat After Criticising CJP Protest, Files Police Complaint

Actor Ranvir Shorey received death threats after criticising the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The actor has shared screenshots of threatening emails on social media and sought assistance from cyber authorities and the Mumbai Police.

One of the emails, reportedly sent by a person using the name Raj Parihar, contained abusive language and claimed that the sender was tracking Shorey's location and movements. The sender also allegedly threatened to attack the actor at a time of their choosing.

Shorey tagged Cyber Dost and Maharashtra Cyber in his post on X, bringing the threats to their attention. Sharing screenshots of the emails, he wrote, “Hello @Cyberdost @MahaCyber1. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks.”

Take a look at Ranvir Shorey's post here:

“A criminal always returns to the scene of the crime.” @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @VersovaPS @FBIDirectorKash @FBI @X @Support @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia https://t.co/ewS7Du5jMm — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 14, 2026

The Mumbai Police responded to the actor's post and asked him to share his contact details through a direct message. Shorey thanked the police for their prompt response and also filed an official complaint regarding the threats.

On October 14, he shared the same screenshots of the mail and wrote, "A criminal always returns to the scene of the crime.”

Soon after, when an X user stated that the account of the person sending the mail to Ranvir has been 'suspended', the actor replied, "He belongs in jail."

Why Did Ranvir Shorey Criticise The CJP Protest?

The threats reportedly followed Shorey's criticism of the CJP's decision to hold a street protest. The actor argued that political parties should use democratic institutions, including Parliament, elections and the courts, to raise their concerns instead of disrupting public spaces.

Expressing his views on X, Shorey wrote, “Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts! That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual ‘murder of democracy’!”

The CJP organised a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration was held over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The issue also drew attention in Mumbai, where actor Imran Khan was among those detained at August Kranti Maidan in connection with the protests.