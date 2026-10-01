Ranvir Shorey Reacts As Rahul Bhatt Regrets Breaking His Rib After Fight With Pooja Bhatt: '20 Years Of Malicious Propaganda…'

Ranvir Shorey Reacts As Rahul Bhatt Regrets Breaking His Rib | Photos via Instagram

Actor Ranvir Shorey reacted to Rahul Bhatt’s recent comments about their two-decade-old altercation involving the latter's sister Pooja Bhatt. Rahul recently revisited the incident in a podcast and admitted that he “overreacted” when he confronted Ranvir after an argument involving his sister.

The old controversy resurfaced after Rahul spoke about the incident and expressed regret over his actions. Ranvir has now addressed the matter publicly, sharing a report about Rahul’s recent comments on X.

Reacting to the revelations, Ranvir wrote, “I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth! Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now: defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not “hitting”!”

What Did Rahul Say About Ranvir?

During his podcast appearance with Siddharth Kannan, Rahul recalled the altercation involving Ranvir and Pooja. He claimed that an argument between the former couple escalated before he intervened.

Rahul said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did the wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."

Rahul also expressed regret over how he handled the situation and said he should not have reacted the way he did. He also praised Ranvir for his conduct when the legal case was eventually resolved.

He said, "I regret it. I shouldn't have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn't have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, 'Let bygones be bygones.' Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn't. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge."

Ranvir And Pooja's Relationship

Ranvir and Pooja were reportedly in a relationship in the early 2000s after growing close while working on Jism. The two eventually lived together, but their relationship ended in 2002.

Over the years, both Ranvir and Pooja have spoken about their relationship and its bitter end, with their accounts of the events differing. Ranvir had previously alleged that Pooja’s family portrayed him as an alcoholic and abusive partner. He had also claimed that Rahul assaulted him following the argument.

Pooja later married VJ-turned-restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, while Ranvir married actor Konkonasen Sharma in 2010. Both relationships eventually ended in separation.