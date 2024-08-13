Ranvir Shorey Claims Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Him, SLAMS Mahesh Bhatt For 'Printing Lies'

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Ranvir Shorey recently opened up on his ugly fallout with former girlfriend Pooja Bhatt and her family, and he even claimed that the actress' brother assaulted him. Not just that, but he also slammed Mahesh Bhatt for "printing lies" about him in the media.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir stated that Bhatt used the respect that the actor had for him to "manipulate" him. He said that after his major fight and breakup with Pooja, Mahesh told his father that they all should collectively put the matter to rest.

"Next day, he proceeded to print utter lies about me, planted false stories in the media against me, painting me as an alcoholic abusive person. All lies!" Ranvir blasted the veteran filmmaker.

He went on to say, "Her brother was the one who assaulted me. He could have told these guys not to talk like that...In that sense, I felt he was manipulative towards me."

"These are all 25 years old stories, I don’t want to get into them now," he added.

Ranvir and Pooja's relationship

Earlier, Ranvir had called Bhatt's behaviour towards him "duplicitous" after his breakup with Pooja.

For those unawares, Ranvir and Pooja began dating in the early 2000s, and they even lived together for a good part of their relationship. However, their relationship ended on a rather ugly note with Pooja accusing Ranvir of physical violence.

Ranvir later got married to actress Konkona Sen Sharma and in 2011, they welcomed their first child together, Haroon.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 and upcoming projects

Ranvir was recently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, and throughout the one-and-a-half-months, he grabbed eyeballs owing to his equation with certain contestants inside the house, particularly Sana Makbul.

While Sana emerged to be the winner of the show, Ranvir was declared the second runner-up.

The actor will be next seen in the crime-thriller series Shekhar Home, inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. It is set to release on Jio Cinema on August 14.