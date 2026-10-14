'Even K-Drama Won't Script This': China Man's Wedding With 1 Woman And Baby Bash With Another Collide At Same Venue, On Same Day - VIDEO |

A man in China has drawn widespread attention online after his wedding banquet and his baby’s 100th-day celebration reportedly took place on the same day, with the two events hosted on separate floors of the same building.

The unusual incident occurred on October 9 in Liupanshui, Guizhou province, where two families had independently booked venues for their respective celebrations. However, both events were linked to the same man, identified by his surname, Wu, leading to an unexpected confrontation when the guests crossed paths.

According to Chinese media reports, one gathering was organised to celebrate Wu’s wedding, while the other marked 100 days since the birth of a child he reportedly had with a former girlfriend.

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Two Family Celebrations, One Venue

The situation reportedly escalated when members of the two groups encountered one another inside the building. What began as separate family functions soon turned tense, prompting venue staff to call the police.

The two families had reportedly made their bookings independently, and the venue was said to have been unaware of the circumstances connecting the celebrations.

A video of the confrontation subsequently circulated on social media, drawing attention to the unusual overlap between the wedding festivities and the baby's milestone celebration.

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Viral Video Shows Heated Exchange

The footage circulating online appears to show several people gathered in the building's lobby as an argument unfolds.

At one point, a woman carrying a child approaches a staircase accompanied by other people. A group of men standing nearby appears to obstruct their path, leading to a heated exchange. A woman can be heard demanding that the men move aside.

The situation appears to calm down after another man comes downstairs and intervenes.

The video has triggered widespread reactions online, although the footage does not independently establish what led to the confrontation or provide a complete account of the events.

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Did The Incident Amount To Bigamy?

The unusual circumstances also raised questions about Wu's marital status and whether the situation could constitute bigamy.

According to reports citing Chinese media coverage, authorities determined that the case did not amount to bigamy because Wu was legally married to only one woman. His relationship with his former girlfriend, with whom he reportedly had a child, had not been formalised through marriage registration.

Reports also suggested that financial disagreements involving the parties remained unresolved, with multiple local departments reportedly working to address the matter.