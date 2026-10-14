Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder: Crowd Sets Accused Chemist’s Shop Ablaze Amid Bulldozer Action – VIDEO

A crowd angered by the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota allegedly set fire to the medical store owned by Ashvini, the chemist accused of shooting him dead in Punjab’s Mansa. According to reports, the accused’s house was also demolished in the presence of the media amid tensions following the killing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused arrested in Rajasthan

Ashvini, who allegedly fled Punjab after the incident, was arrested in Rajasthan’s Churu earlier on Wednesday.

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Choudhary said police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order as the administration took action over alleged illegal construction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We had received an intimation regarding the same. So, we have come here with the force to maintain law and order. There was input regarding illegal construction and action is being taken in connection with that,” Choudhary told the media.

Police detain party members

Meanwhile, Tarsem Singh, father of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, claimed that several party members who were planning to travel to Mansa on Wednesday had been detained by the police.

Jhota shot during alleged confrontation

Jhota, also known as Jhotha, was shot dead in Mansa on Tuesday after he allegedly confronted the owner of a medical store over the sale of intoxicating capsules. He was reportedly livestreaming the confrontation on Facebook when an argument broke out and the shop owner allegedly opened fire with a licensed pistol.

Jhota died in the shooting, while four of his companions sustained injuries.

The killing has triggered tensions in the area, with police deploying personnel to prevent further disturbances and maintain law and order.