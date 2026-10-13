Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Shot Dead At Chemist Shop In Punjab's Mansa; LIVE Murder Caught On Cam |

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Punjab’s Mansa town on Tuesday morning, while four of his companions sustained bullet injuries. The incident was streamed live on Jhota’s Facebook page, with a 5-minute-48-second video reportedly capturing the firing during an argument between the group and the drug store owner.

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Argument At Chemist Shop Turns Violent

According to reports, Jhota and his companions were seen arguing with the chemist shop owner over drugs when the confrontation escalated and shots were fired. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. All five injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where Jhota was declared brought dead.

Hospital Confirms Fatal Bullet Injuries

Mansa Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Gurmail Singh confirmed that Jhota had sustained three bullet injuries, two in the abdomen and one in the thigh. “One of the bullets had pierced Parvinder’s liver, leading to his death,” Singh said, as quoted by The Tribune. The other four injured persons sustained minor bullet injuries, the hospital official added.

Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the Civil Hospital as news of Jhota’s death spread. The shooting has raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the killing of the activist, who was known for his anti-drug activities. The Facebook livestream reportedly captured the argument and gunfire, making it a key part of the footage circulating after the incident.

SAD Leader Questions Law & Order Situation In Punjab

Reacting to the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Jhota was killed while exposing drug dealers on camera. In a post on X, Majithia claimed that the chemist shop owner was involved in selling 'chitta', a term commonly used for heroin.

Majithia also questioned the law-and-order situation in Punjab, alleging that voices opposing the drug trade were being silenced. Referring to other individuals he described as fighting against drugs, he said concerns over the menace were growing across the state.

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The Akali Dal leader further claimed that five police personnel had been shot dead in Punjab so far this year and questioned the state’s direction under the current government.

However, the allegations regarding the shop owner’s purported involvement in drug sales and the circumstances of the shooting have not been independently established in the information available. Further details about the incident and any police action were not immediately available.