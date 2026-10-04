Punjab Crime: Former SAD Sarpanch Navtej Singh Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Ludhiana; Land Dispute Suspected

Ludhiana: Former sarpanch of Manewal village and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Navtej Singh, also known as Navjeet Singh or Navtej Singh alias Neetu, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Saturday evening, October 3, 2026.

The 55–60-year-old was travelling alone in his Toyota Innova when two motorcycle-borne men, with their faces covered, intercepted his vehicle and opened fire. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing, with a land dispute emerging as a possible motive.

Multiple Rounds Fired At Former Sarpanch

According to reports, the incident took place near the Ladhowal area of Ludhiana. Different accounts have placed the attack near South City Road, a bridge or bypass, and the vicinity of the NDRF and Punjab Agro/Food offices.

The attackers allegedly fired around 10–15 rounds at Navtej Singh, with reports suggesting that around 10–13 bullets struck him.

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He died at the spot or was declared dead after being taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) for treatment.

The entire incident was reportedly captured by the dashcam installed in Navtej Singh’s vehicle. Police have seized the footage and are examining it as part of the investigation. CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area are also being checked to identify the assailants and trace their movements.

Son Names Eight People In Police Complaint

Navtej Singh’s son, Alamjit Singh, an advocate, has alleged that the murder was a planned attack linked to an ongoing land dispute involving his uncle.

According to the complaint, Alamjit named eight people, including his uncle Pal Singh, other family members and the current village head. He alleged that the accused had previously threatened both him and his father over the disputed land.

Police have registered a case against eight accused persons, including two identified individuals and six unidentified persons. During the preliminary investigation, police also noted a land dispute involving Navtej Singh and another party in the village.

The accused remain at large, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the shooting.

Navtej Singh's Political Background

Navtej Singh had served as the sarpanch of Manewal village during the SAD-BJP government period. He was associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal, although reports indicate that he later extended political support to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at different points.

Police are examining his political background and personal disputes as part of the investigation, while the land dispute remains one of the key angles being probed.

Attack Adds To Concerns Over Political Violence In Punjab

The killing comes amid a series of attacks involving local political figures and village-level representatives in Punjab.

Investigators are examining the dashcam footage, CCTV recordings, statements from family members and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the murder.

The two motorcycle-borne attackers have not yet been arrested.