Punjab: SAD Sarpanch’s Husband Shot Dead After Personal Feud, Police Launch Manhunt | X @HarsimratBadal_

A personal feud in Punjab’s Tarn Taran escalated into a fatal shooting, with three men allegedly killing the husband of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch. Police have begun conducting raids in an effort to locate those accused in the case.

The deceased has been identified as Navdeep Singh, who was reportedly involved in a dispute with local jeweller Surinder Singh, also known as Sonu Kanda. Preliminary police findings indicate that the two were acquainted and had a heated exchange on Sunday evening.

The confrontation allegedly escalated after Kanda arrived with Nirmal Singh Nimma and Arshdeep Singh. The trio is accused of firing at Navdeep, seriously injuring him.

Navdeep was taken to a private hospital nearby, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the shooting, police reached the location and began examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The site has been inspected as part of the investigation, with officials working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the killing.

The shooting has caused concern among local residents, particularly as Navdeep was reportedly associated with a family involved in local politics.

Police cordoned off the area and registered a case against the three accused under Section 103 of the BNS, along with applicable provisions of the Arms Act.

DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh said police teams were conducting raids to apprehend the suspects. He also said the preliminary probe had ruled out political rivalry and a gangster-related motive.

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia commented on the killing, alleging that law and order in Punjab had 'failed' under the state police.

"Law and order in Punjab has completely collapsed, with even elected sarpanches no longer safe," he wrote in a post on X.

Lok Sabha MP and Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal described the incident as a "cold-blooded murder"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

.

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be hunted down and brought to justice," she demanded, while extending support to the victim's family.