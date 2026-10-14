FPJ Exclusive | From Losing His Leg In A Train Accident To Chasing Asian Para Games Glory: Para Shooter Anandhakrishnan H's Inspiring Journey Of Resilience

Anandhakrishnan H/Instagram

Para shooter Anandhakrishnan H is preparing to represent India at the 5th Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. An Indian Army soldier from Pandalam in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, Anandhakrishnan’s journey is one of courage, resilience and determination. From fulfilling his childhood dream of joining the Army to overcoming a life-changing train accident and finding a new purpose in para-sports, his story reflects his determination to serve the country.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, he opened up about his childhood, his transition to para-shooting and his excitement ahead of the continental competition. Speaking about his childhood and his dream of joining the Indian Army, Anandhakrishnan said, “Ever since I was a young boy, I had a strong dream of joining the Indian Army. I was fascinated by watching movies that showed soldiers fighting for the country, handling rifles, and taking part in combat. I always imagined myself doing something similar and serving my nation in uniform.” He also drew inspiration from two or three relatives serving in the Army. After completing his higher secondary education, he turned his childhood dream into reality by joining the forces in 2015. He belongs to the Madras Engineer Group and Centre (MEG) and serves with the 21 Engineer Regiment.

However, Anandhakrishnan’s life changed dramatically on January 1, 2019, when he suffered a serious train accident while travelling home on leave. He lost his right leg below the knee and underwent approximately a year of treatment at INHS Asvini Hospital in Mumbai before receiving a prosthetic leg at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, he remained determined to rebuild his life. During his recovery, interactions with para-athletes at the Army Paralympic Node in Pune inspired him to explore sports and discover a new direction beyond his military responsibilities.

Anandhakrishnan began his sporting journey with para-swimming in January 2020 and won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 20th National Para Swimming Championships in 2020–21. However, complications involving an infection and bone growth in his residual limb required surgery in 2022, making it difficult for him to continue swimming. He subsequently turned to para-shooting, a sport that had fascinated him since childhood. In 2022, he joined the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, for specialised training. His perseverance paid off at the national level, where he won individual gold medals in the R6 and R7 events at the 6th National Para Shooting Championship in 2025.

His performances subsequently earned him recognition on the international stage. At the WSPS World Cup in Novi Sad, Serbia, in 2026, Anandhakrishnan finished eighth in the R1 men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification and secured fifth place overall. At the WSPS World Championships in Changwon, South Korea, he finished tenth in the R1 qualification, while the Indian team won silver in the team event. His performances at the National Para Shooting Selection Trials in 2026 also helped him qualify for three major international competitions, including the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games. These achievements mark an important milestone in his journey from recovery to competing against some of the best para-shooters in the world.

Speaking about his excitement ahead of the Asian Para Games, Anandhakrishnan said, “Representing India at the 5th Asian Para Games is a matter of immense pride and honour for me. I am both an Indian Army soldier and a para shooter. Serving my country in uniform and representing India through sports gives me a very special feeling.” He added, “My journey has been full of challenges, but the Army has taught me discipline, determination, and never to give up. Reaching this level is a proud moment for both me and my family. I am extremely excited to compete at the Asian Para Games. I want to give my 100 per cent, deliver my best performance, and do everything possible to win a medal for India and make my country proud.”

Throughout his journey, Anandhakrishnan has received unwavering support from his wife, Ansu Jacob, whom he married on August 24, 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Rithika, on January 25, 2022. He credits their love and encouragement as important sources of strength as he continues to pursue his sporting ambitions. For Anandhakrishnan, representing India at the Asian Para Games is not just another competition but an opportunity to honour the nation both as a soldier and an athlete. As he prepares for the challenge in Japan, his objective is clear: “Wearing the Indian jersey and representing the Tricolour on the international stage is a tremendous honour for me.” He hopes to give his absolute best, compete with confidence and bring home a medal for India.