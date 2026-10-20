FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Marco Rubio Visits Mumbai To Rajnath Singh Calls For United Action Against Terror'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio At Mumbai's Gateway Of India

Rubio will pay tribute to the 26/11 terror attack victims at the Taj Hotel and hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Discussions will focus on defence, trade, critical minerals, emerging technologies and regional conflicts. (Read more...)

2. Marco Rubio Lands In Mumbai: US Secretary Of State Arrives For Strategic Talks With EAM S Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai ahead of talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as both countries seek closer ties. Jaishankar earlier met a US congressional delegation. Rubio's visit follows President Donald Trump's temporary waiver of certain sanctions, tariffs and restrictions under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. (Read more...)

3. 'No Double Standards On Terrorism': Rajnath Singh Calls For United Action Against Terror Financing & Safe Havens At SCO Meet In Dushanbe | Watch

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for a united global crackdown on terrorism at the SCO meeting in Dushanbe, stressing there should be no double standards or safe havens for terrorists. He also met the leaders of Tajikistan and Iran to discuss bilateral ties. (Read more...)

4. Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against 'Demonic Forces Attempting To Dismantle India', Says Regime Change Doesn't Change Circumstances

Bhagwat made the statements at the RSS' annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur, in the backdrop of a row over activist Prashant Bhushan's remarks that protesters against the EC and opposition parties were fighting for "regime change". (Read more...)

5. Dussehra 2026: Where To Watch Ravana Dahan In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai And Thane? Check Major Venues, Burning Timings

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 20, 2026, marking the triumph of good over evil. One of the biggest attractions of the festival is Ravana Dahan, the ceremonial burning of Ravana, often accompanied by fireworks and cultural performances. If you’re planning to witness the celebrations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai or Thane, here are some major venues to consider. (Read more...)

6. 'He Has Two Letters From Me': Kharge Says He Will Explain SIR Concerns To PM Modi Tomorrow

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he would raise concerns over electoral roll revision, delimitation and women's reservation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21. His remarks followed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's letter responding to the Congress's demand for an all-party meeting before Parliament considers the proposed Delimitation Constitutional Amendment. (Read more...)

7. Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th In Global IB Rankings; Only Indian Institution In Top 10

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, has ranked ninth globally in the 2026 IB Diploma Programme rankings. It is the only Indian institution in the top 10, with a record average score of 40.8 out of 45. (Read more...)

8. SEBI Forms Working Group To Simplify IPO, FPO Rules Under ICDR Regulations

Market regulator SEBI has reportedly established a working group to review regulations governing IPOs, FPOs, rights issues and preferential allotments. The exercise aims to simplify compliance, eliminate overlapping provisions and improve regulatory clarity. The initiative forms part of broader reforms covering disclosure requirements, SME public offerings and fund utilisation monitoring. (Read more...)

File Pic

9. Why Is Ravana's Effigy Burnt Around Sunset On Dussehra? Know The Significance Of Pradosh Kaal

Dussehra 2026 is being celebrated on October 20, with Ravana Dahan marking the victory of good over evil. The ritual is traditionally performed during Pradosh Kaal, the period around sunset considered auspicious in Hindu belief. Burning Ravana’s effigy symbolises the triumph of righteousness over wrongdoing and serves as a reminder to overcome arrogance, greed and other negative qualities. (Read more...)

10. Jolly LLB 4 To Be Prequel; Arshad Warsi To Play The Lead Third Time: Report

Umesh Shukla will reportedly direct Jolly LLB 4, taking over from Subhash Kapoor, who helmed the first three films. Reportedly, the fourth instalment will be a prequel featuring Arshad Warsi as the lead. A source said the project was nearing the end of pre-production. Shooting is expected to conclude in January 2027, with release planned for 2027. (Read more...)