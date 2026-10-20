'He Has Two Letters From Me': Kharge Says He Will Explain SIR Concerns To PM Modi Tomorrow | ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said he would explain his concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, delimitation and women's reservation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21.

Kharge said he had personally written to the Prime Minister and would discuss the issues in detail the following day, declining to comment on the political developments on Tuesday.

“I don't want to talk about politics today. I have personally written a letter to the Prime Minister, and he has two letters from me,” Kharge told reporters.

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“I will explain everything to him tomorrow, including the harm caused by the SIR of electoral rolls, the implications of the delimitation exercise they are undertaking, and the issue of reservation for women. Why are they not implementing it? I will explain all these things tomorrow,” he added.

Kharge's Remarks Come After Rijiju's Letter

Kharge's remarks came after journalists sought his response to a letter from Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who had replied to the Congress chief's October 16 letter seeking an all-party meeting before Parliament takes up the proposed Delimitation Constitutional Amendment.

Rijiju shared his letter on X, stating that the government had repeatedly sought the Congress's cooperation on the proposed legislation through written communications in March and April, as well as discussions with Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The minister said the Congress had not provided dates for discussions despite repeated requests, prompting the government to consult other political parties.

These included the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party, YSRCP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Rijiju Rejects Congress's Objection Over Parliament Session

In his letter, Rijiju also rejected concerns over the procedure followed after the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13.

The minister said there was no constitutional requirement prescribing a specific period within which Parliament must be prorogued after a session is adjourned sine die.

Rijiju urged the Congress to engage constructively with the government on the proposed legislation, asking the party not to obstruct important legislative measures.

SIR, Delimitation And Women's Reservation In Focus

The exchange comes amid political differences over the SIR of electoral rolls, the proposed delimitation exercise and the implementation of women's reservation.

Kharge has raised concerns over the implications of the electoral roll revision and delimitation, while also questioning why women's reservation is not being implemented.

The Congress president said he intended to explain these concerns directly to Modi on October 21. His remarks followed the exchange of letters between the Congress and the government over the proposed constitutional amendment and the demand for consultations with political parties before Parliament considers the legislation.