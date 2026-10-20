Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th In Global IB Rankings; Only Indian Institution In Top 10

Dhirubhai Ambani International School |

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), Mumbai, has secured ninth place among International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (IBDP) schools worldwide in the 2026 global rankings released by Education Advisers UK. The school is the only Indian institution to feature in the global top 10, with its Class of 2026 recording an average score of 40.8 out of 45 points.

The result marks the school's highest-ever average score since it began offering the IB Diploma Programme, placing it among the leading institutions internationally for the qualification.

DAIS records strongest IBDP performance

The school's 2026 IBDP cohort comprised 105 students, the largest among the 10 highest-ranked schools worldwide, according to the published rankings.

The average score of 40.8 points represents a strong performance against the maximum possible score of 45 in the IB Diploma Programme. The results also mark a new academic high for the Mumbai-based institution.

The IB Diploma Programme is an internationally recognised qualification generally pursued by students in the final two years of secondary education. It evaluates students through examinations, coursework and internal assessments across their chosen subjects.

School credits academic rigour & collaboration

DAIS attributed its performance to its emphasis on academic rigour, intellectual curiosity, innovation and holistic education. The school also acknowledged the contributions of students, teachers and parents to the achievement. The 2026 rankings released by Education Advisers UK place DAIS ninth among IBDP schools worldwide.